Chelsea hiring poll workers

The City of Chelsea is hiring poll workers for the upcoming September 1 State Primary and November 3 State Election. Chelsea’s open election roles include inspectors who are an integral part of every election.

Poll workers receive up to $230 per day abd are provided with lunch and dinner as well as breaks. Workers must be able to commit to working a full day on election day (6 a.m. to approximately 9 p.m.).

To be considered, interested community members must be a registered voter in Massachusetts, be at least 16 years old, be able to read and write English, and complete a mandatory yearly training session. Applications are available at www.chelseama.gov/elections.

To apply, submit an application to the City Clerk’s office located in room 209 on the second floor of City Hall.