Healey signs Freedom to Read Law keeping book bans out of Massachusetts schools and libraries

Governor Maura Healey today signed a new law protecting students’ freedom to read and keeping book bans out of Massachusetts schools and public libraries. Signed at the Franklin Public Library, the oldest public library in the United States, the law establishes a fair, transparent process for reviewing library materials while strengthening protections for teachers and librarians.

The legislation ensures families and community members continue to have a voice when they have concerns about library materials, while establishing an open local process for reviewing book decisions. It protects librarians and educators who make library selections in good faith, reinforces local decision-making, and establishes consistent statewide standards so every community follows the same fair process.

“Massachusetts is home to the first public library, public school and university. We have always believed that our communities are stronger when people, especially young people, have access to knowledge and a free exchange of ideas,” said Governor Healey. “This bill is about protecting the freedom to read, to learn, to ask difficult questions and to encounter ideas we might agree or disagree with. It’s also about protecting our teachers and librarians and allowing them to do their jobs. At a time when President Trump is defunding education and trying to censor any ideas he doesn’t agree with, it is more important than ever that states step up to lead. That’s what we’re doing here in Massachusetts.”

“Every student deserves the opportunity to discover books that inspire them, challenge them and help them grow,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “This law protects that opportunity while creating a fair and transparent process for families to raise concerns and ensuring decisions remain in the hands of local communities.”

“Books open doors for students to explore new ideas, deepen their understanding of the world and develop the critical thinking skills they need to succeed,” said Education Secretary Steve Zrike. “Our schools should encourage that curiosity and give students access to books that challenge them, inspire them and help them grow as learners. This law affirms that commitment and supports the educators and librarians who make those opportunities possible every day.”

“Students need books that reflect a wide range of perspectives,” said Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Pedro Martinez. “This legislation equips our fantastic librarians and teachers to continue doing their jobs and to provide students with a wide worldview rather than one that is restricted.”

The law establishes statewide standards for how public and school libraries select and review library materials. It requires libraries to adopt written policies for selecting materials and reviewing concerns and ensures books cannot be removed because of someone’s personal, political or religious views.

“As Republican politicians across the country work to remove books from schools that don’t fit their strict ideological world view, this legislation is representative of the Commonwealth’s commitment to ensuring that our schools remain a place where learning is valued above all else, and where students are exposed to the experiences of people from all walks of life,” said House Speaker Ronald J. Mariano (D-Quincy). “I want to thank Governor Healey for signing these critical protections into law, as well as my colleagues in the House, and our partners in the Senate, for recognizing the need for this important legislation.”

“With the Governor’s signature today, we are protecting the values we hold so dear: the freedom to create, to think for oneself, to explore our world through books and art, and pass our American legacy of free expression to our children and grandchildren,” said Senate President Karen E. Spilka (D-Ashland). “As our residents’ constitutional rights face attacks at every turn from the federal government, this legislation protects the freedom to read a book of one’s choice in order to learn and grow, free of political bias. I applaud Senator Cyr and Senator Oliveira for their leadership, all my Senate colleagues for their support, our colleagues in the House, and Governor Healey for signing this critical bill.”

“The law signed by Governor Maura Healey today is a vital shield against the alarming rise in attempts to ban books in our schools and public libraries,” said Senator Julian Cyr,. “Massachusetts is not immune from politically motivated attempts at book censorship, and threats against librarians have brought real harm to a treasured resource in our communities. With these significant protections now in place, we safeguard everyone’s right to intellectual discovery and defend the people who make our libraries and schools such vibrant places of curiosity and possibility. I want to extend my sincerest gratitude to Governor Healey for signing this bill into law; to Senate President Karen Spilka for her unwavering resolve to defend these values; to Senator Jake Oliveira and my House colleagues Rep. John Moran, Rep. Adam Scanlon, and Rep. Sean Garballey for their partnership on this legislation; and especially to the scores of librarians and authors who made this law possible. Today we send a clear message: in Massachusetts, we don’t ban books, we champion them.”

“Libraries are among the last truly open spaces where every person can discover new ideas, encounter different perspectives, and see themselves reflected in the stories that shape our communities,” said Senator Jake Oliveira. “This legislation protects the freedom to read by ensuring that decisions about library collections are guided by professional expertise, not political pressure or personal ideology. At a time when intellectual freedom is increasingly being challenged, Massachusetts is reaffirming that access to knowledge, diverse viewpoints, and free expression are essential to a healthy democracy. I was proud to work alongside Senator Cyr, the Senate President, and our legislative colleagues to advance this important law and ensure that our libraries remain welcoming places for every learner, every family, and every community.”

“As the House sponsor of this legislation with Rep. Adam Scanlon, I’m grateful to Speaker Mariano, Chairman Michlewitz, and Chair Garballey for their leadership. I’m proud to stand with Governor Healey, Lt. Governor Driscoll, Senator Cyr, advocates, and colleagues from both sides of the aisle to protect our librarians and ensure every Massachusetts resident can access age-appropriate books and materials,” said Representative John Moran. “Libraries should remain welcoming sanctuaries that enrich lives, foster growth, and protect a core Massachusetts value: freedom of expression.

“I am proud to see the Governor signing into law this legislation protecting free expression and the freedom to read in libraries across Massachusetts,” said Representative Adam Scanlon. “The First Amendment protects the free exchange of ideas, and students do not shed those rights at the schoolhouse gate. Protecting access to a broad range of ideas ensures that our libraries remain places where people can read, learn, and think for themselves.”

“Libraries are an invaluable space for learning, education, and in rural parts of the state, also a crucial hub for our communities,” said Senator Paul Mark, Senate Chair of the Joint Committee on Tourism, Arts and Cultural Development. “Protecting the integrity of free speech and expression is an important part of maintaining a thriving democracy. I applaud Governor Healey for her strong recognition of that cornerstone principle of our Commonwealth by signing this bill into law. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to work with my colleagues and stakeholders from all over Massachusetts to quickly move this bill favorably from committee, to the Senate floor and over to our friends in the House, and now to the Governor’s desk today.”

For school libraries, decisions about library materials must continue to be based on educational value and age appropriateness. Challenged materials cannot be removed without a vote of the local school committee, and only current students, parents or guardians, and school staff may request that library materials be reconsidered.

The legislation also protects librarians and school employees from professional discipline or employment consequences for selecting library materials in good faith. It directs the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners to develop model policies and resources for public and school libraries and requires annual reporting on challenges to library materials to help ensure transparency and consistency across Massachusetts.

Since taking office, Governor Healey has prioritized investments in education and literacy. She’s doubled education funding, created Literacy Launch and signed landmark literacy legislation to make sure teachers and students have access to the best evidence-based reading materials, launched high dosage early literacy tutoring in schools so that students can receive one-on-one tutoring at no cost, and proposed $100 million for local schools to help them retain the teachers and programs that help students succeed.