Healey-Driscoll Administration awards 5.5 million to train over 1,600 jobseekers for in-demand careers

The Healey-Driscoll Administration recently announced $15.5 million in Career Technical Initiative (CTI) grants to 24 organizations to train 1,636 individuals for careers in high-demand occupations within the skilled trades, construction, and manufacturing sectors across Massachusetts. The administration also awarded a planning grant to one organization to support the design and development of a future CTI training program.

“Massachusetts employers need skilled workers, and people across our state are looking for good jobs that can support their families,” said Governor Maura Healey. “The Career Technical Initiative brings those needs together by giving people hands-on training for in-demand careers and helping our businesses find the talent they need to grow.”

“There are so many people who are ready to take the next step in their careers but need the right training and opportunity to get there,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “These programs give adults a direct pathway to good careers while building the skilled workforce that keeps Massachusetts competitive.”

The CTI program partners with Career and Technical Education (CTE) Schools to provide adult learners, especially unemployed and underemployed individuals from underserved populations and underrepresented groups, with career training and technical skills to meet the needs of Massachusetts employers. Commonwealth Corporation, a quasi-public agency of the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development (EOLWD), administers the CTI program. In partnership with the Executive Office of Education (EOE), CTI transforms career and technical education schools across the state to become “Career Technical Institutes” that run three shifts a day for skill-building programs in the trades, construction, and manufacturing career pathways.

Last December, the Healey-Driscoll Administration celebrated five years of the Career Technical Initiative (CTI). With yesterday’s announcement, the Administration’s investment in CTI now totals $68.4 million since January 2023, bringing total investment in the program to $81.8 million since its launch in 2020. Across completed programs, 85 percent of individuals completed their training, and 84 percent of program completers went on to secure employment post-training. To date, CTI has served over 6,500 participants across the state and has engaged nearly 800 employers to inform curricula in partnership with CTE schools and provide participants with mentorship and career opportunities.

Labor and Workforce Development Secretary Lauren Jones made the announcement at Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational Technical High School in New Bedford. The school received $530,000 to provide training to 50 participants for Automotive Technology, Culinary Arts, HVAC, Auto Body Collision & Repair, Diesel Technician positions.

“The Career Technical Initiative is one of the strongest workforce development tools we have to connect untapped talent directly to job training that leads to industry-recognized credentials and employment opportunities,” said Labor and Workforce Development Secretary Lauren Jones. “These investments open doors for unemployed and underemployed adult learners, strengthen regional talent pipelines, and help ensure businesses have the skilled workforce they need today and into the future.”

“Career Technical Initiative reflects our commitment to making high-quality career technical education accessible to more learners,” said Education Secretary Steve Zrike. “By extending learning beyond the traditional school day, we’re creating new opportunities for adults to gain the skills and credentials that open doors to rewarding careers and greater economic mobility for themselves and their families.”

“Career technical education changes lives, and we are honored to extend that opportunity beyond our traditional high school student population through the Career Technical Initiative,” said Michael P. Watson (he/him) Superintendent-Director Greater New Bedford Regional Vocational Technical High School. “Working alongside Commonwealth Corporation, MassHire, our regional employers, and community partners, Greater New Bedford Voc Tech is proud to expand access to high-quality career technical education for adult learners. Through these programs, participants will gain industry-relevant skills, hands-on experience, and clear pathways to meaningful employment in some of our region’s most in-demand fields. We are proud to leverage our exceptional facilities, outstanding instructors, and strong employer partnerships to strengthen the South Coast workforce, support local employers, and create new opportunities for individuals and families throughout our region.”

“CommCorp congratulates the 24 awarded grantees and thanks them for their work connecting adult learners with hands-on training, industry-recognized credentials, and direct pathways into high-demand careers,” said Molly Jacobson, President and CEO of Commonwealth Corporation. “The Career Technical Initiative continues to strengthen the workforce pipeline employers need to grow and compete – and expand access to life-changing opportunities across Massachusetts.”

The investment builds on the Healey-Driscoll Administration’s broader efforts to expand career and technical education and create more pathways into good jobs. Earlier this year, Governor Healey announced $70 million to expand and modernize career technical education programs at 28 schools, creating 2,500 additional seats for students. Together, these investments are expanding access to technical education for both students and adults while helping employers build the skilled workforce they need.