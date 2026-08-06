Maltez presents Key to the City to MCU President and CEO Robert Cashman

Metro honored for its 100th anniversary

By Cary Shuman

City Manager Fidel Maltez

presents a citation on behalf

of the Chelsea City Council to

Metro Credit Union President

and CEO Robert Cashman.

City Manager Fidel Maltez presented the Key to the City – Chelsea’s highest honor – to Metro Credit Union President and CEO Robert Cashman during an impressive ceremony at its main headquarters on Revere Beach Parkway.

Maltez made the special visit to celebrate the extraordinary milestone of Metro Credit Union’s 100th anniversary. He also presented a congratulatory citation from the Chelsea City Council.

“I’m here today to honor Metro Credit Union and wish you another 100,” said Maltez. “It’s pretty incredible the history you’ve had, the expansion you’ve had, the success that you’ve had, and it’s so special that the story began in Chelsea. Thank you for everything you do.”

City Manager Fidel Maltez

presented the Key to the

City to Metro Credit Union

President and CEO Robert

Cashman in recognition of

the credit union’s 100th anniversary

and its outstanding

contributions to Chelsea.

“And this is the official Key to the City that gets you into every building in Chelsea,” jested Maltez.

Cashman humbly accepted the award, stating, “Thank you very much. Metro Credit Union has been a longstanding partner of the city. We couldn’t have done this, with all the success that we’ve had currently without our partners, and obviously the City of Chelsea has been a strong partnership, and we’re very excited about continuing that on. And thank you for all you’ve done to make Chelsea what it is.”

Metro Credit Union was founded in 1926 with the guiding principle of “People Helping People.” Since then, Metro has grown into the largest state-chartered credit union in Massachusetts with more than 220,000 members.