City Manager Seeks Resident to Fill vacancy on Planning Board

Special to the Record

The Planning Board plays an important role in shaping Chelsea’s future by reviewing development proposals, conducting public hearings, and providing recommendations on planning and zoning matters. The board reviews applications requiring Major Site Plan Approval, considers subdivision plans, and makes recommendations to the City Council on proposed zoning amendments. It also provides guidance on long-term planning policies that support the City’s growth and development.

The nine-member board meets at Chelsea City Hall on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m.

Interested residents should submit a resume and a letter describing their interest, background, and relevant experience. Documents can be emailed to [email protected] or mailed to City Manager, Chelsea City Hall, 500 Broadway, Chelsea, Massachusetts, 02150. Online applications are also available at www.chelseama.gov/board-openings

With any questions about serving on the Planning Board, contact [email protected].