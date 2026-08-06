DiDomenico and Garcia Celebrate Chelsea at the State House

Special to the Record
Senator Sal DiDomenico celebrated the city of Chelsea on the Senate floor for being named the 2026 All-America City in Denver and taking home All-America City Awards for a record-breaking fourth time. DiDomenico also honored La Colaborativa’s President and CEO, Gladys Vega, for her National Civic League’s Leader Award that she received in Denver for her lifetime of work changing lives in Chelsea and beyond.
DiDomenico hosted the group in his State House office and took them on a tour all over the building alongside Representative Judith Garcia. Rep. Garcia also celebrated the group of Chelsea leaders in the House chamber. “I couldn’t be prouder to represent this vibrant and nationally recognized community that thrives because of how they embrace their diversity and shared values,” said Senator DiDomenico. “It is an honor to work alongside leaders like Gladys Vega, City Manager Fidel Maltez, and all the incredible public servants working tirelessly