DiDomenico and Garcia Celebrate Chelsea at the State House

Special to the Record

Sen. Sal DiDomenico and Rep. Judith Garcia are pictured with members of the Chelsea delegation at the State House, from left,

Ricky Velez, Keila Velez, Amanda Arsenault, City Councilor Lisa Santagate, Jennifer Hassell, and Matt Frank.

Courtesy Photos

Sen. Sal DiDomenico and Rep. Judith Garcia join City Manager Fidel Maltez, Community Engagement

Specialist Dan Cortez, Police Chief Keith Houghton and Chelsea Police officers for a

photo at the Speaker’s rostrum inside the Mass. House of Representatives Chamber at the State

House.

Senator Sal DiDomenico celebrated the city of Chelsea on the Senate floor for being named the 2026 All-America City in Denver and taking home All-America City Awards for a record-breaking fourth time. DiDomenico also honored La Colaborativa’s President and CEO, Gladys Vega, for her National Civic League’s Leader Award that she received in Denver for her lifetime of work changing lives in Chelsea and beyond.

DiDomenico hosted the group in his State House office and took them on a tour all over the building alongside Representative Judith Garcia. Rep. Garcia also celebrated the group of Chelsea leaders in the House chamber. “I couldn’t be prouder to represent this vibrant and nationally recognized community that thrives because of how they embrace their diversity and shared values,” said Senator DiDomenico. “It is an honor to work alongside leaders like Gladys Vega, City Manager Fidel Maltez, and all the incredible public servants working tirelessly