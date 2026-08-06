Early Voting Dates Set for State Primary

Special to the Record

Early voting dates have been released in Chelsea for the state primary election on Tuesday, Sept. 1.

In-person early voting will take place Saturday, August 22 through Friday, August 28, at the City Clerk’s Office, 500 Broadway Room 209. The schedule is as follows:

Saturday, August 22, 2026 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, August 24, 2026 through Friday, August 28, 2026, during regular business hours (M, W, Th: 8-4 p.m., Tues: 8-7 p.m. & F: 8-12 p.m.)

The in-person deadline to register to vote for the primary is Saturday, August 22, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the City Clerk’s Office, 500 Broadway Room 209. The deadline for online registration, which can be done through the Massachusetts Secretary of State’s website, is Saturday, August 22, by 11:59 p.m.

Polling locations for the elections are:

District 1: Public Safety Building (Fire Station), at Sagamore and Cheever Street

Ward 4 Precinct 2

Ward 4 Precinct 3

DISTRICT 2 & 3: SAINT ROSE SCHOOL, 580 BROADWAY

District 2 – Ward 3 Precinct 1

District 2 – Ward 4 Precinct 4

District 3 – Ward 3 Precinct 2

District 3 – Ward 4 Precinct 1

District 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8: Williams School Auditorium, Arlington Street Entrance

District 4 – Ward 3 Precinct 3

District 4 – Ward 3 Precinct 4

District 5 – Ward 1 Precinct 3

District 5 – Ward 1 Precinct 4

District 6 – Ward 1 Precinct 1

District 6 – Ward 1 Precinct 2

District 7 – Ward 2 Precinct 3

District 7 – Ward 2 Precinct 4

District 8 – Ward 2 Precinct 1

District 8 – Ward 2 Precinct 2

Voters can check their registration status and voting locations on the elections page of the city’s website.

Regular voting for the state primary will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 1 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Polls will be open for the general state election on Tuesday, Nov. 3 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Elected offices on the state primary ballot include governor, lt. governor, attorney general, auditor, treasurer,U.S. Representative, Senator, state Representative, and state Senator.

Two of the races getting the most attention are on the Democratic primary ballot, where long-time U.S. Senator Ed Markey is facing a challenge from Congressman Seth Moulton and the Suffolk County District Attorney, where incumbent Kevin Hayden is being challenged by former Suffolk County DA Rachael Rollins.