Maltez Seeks Residents to Fill Vacancies on Conservation Commission

Special to the Record

Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez is seeking two residents to serve on the Chelsea Conservation Commission.

A five-member board, the Conservation Commission protects, promotes and enhances the quality of the natural resources within the City, especially wetlands and water resources. The Conservation Commission is responsible for the preservation and protection of flood plains and other wetlands within the City. The Conservation Commission is charged with enforcing the Massachusetts Wetlands Protection Act (MGL Chapter 131, Section 40).

The Conservation Commission meets on the third Wednesday every month at 6 p.m.

In addition to the Conservation Commission, the City Manager is also accepting applications to the following boards and commissions:

• Planning Board – 1 Vacancy

• Women’s Commission – 3 Vacancies

• Conservation Commission – 2 Vacancies

• Historical Commission – 2 Vacancies

• Community Preservation Committee – 3 Vacancies

• Tree Board – 1 Vacancy

All boards listed above have three-year terms.

Interested residents should submit a resume and a letter describing their interest, background, and relevant experience. Documents can be emailed to [email protected] or mailed to City Manager, Chelsea City Hall, 500 Broadway, Chelsea, Massachusetts, 02150. With any questions about serving on Chelsea board or commission, contact