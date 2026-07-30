City of Chelsea Partners with La Colaborativa to Provide Free Field Trips for Teens: “Beyond Chelsea”

Special to the Record

Chelsea teens visit Cape Cod on a field trip with Chelsea Recreation & Cultural Affairs. Photo Credit: City of Chelsea

The City of Chelsea is excited to announce its Recreation & Cultural Affairs Department is partnering with La Colaborativa to run a free youth-led field trip program called “Beyond Chelsea” for Chelsea teens. The program, which is now underway and will run the course of the 2026-2027 academic year, is funded in part by a private $18,000 donation to La Colaborativa and $7,000 in City funds.

Charlie Giuffrida, Director of Sports Tourism & Athletic Infrastructure for the City of Chelsea, said field trip destinations were selected by Chelsea youth and so far include the Basketball Hall of Fame, Peabody Essex Museum, Hiking, and Whale Watching, but the City is open to additional fun field trip ideas from teens.

“These field trips were chosen by the youth themselves and will expose Chelsea teens to the rich cultural, historical, and environmental resources of the Greater Boston area while fostering teamwork, curiosity, and a sense of belonging,” said Giuffrida. “The youth-led program aligns closely with La Colaborativa’s goals of healing and empowerment through culture and identity, as well as the City’s of encouraging civic engagement, for our youth.”

“The City of Chelsea is proud to partner with La Colaborativa, a community based nonprofit organization that is committed to empowering and uplifting individuals in the Greater Boston area, said Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez “Through ;Beyond Chelsea’ and other shared youth-led initiatives, the City and La Colaborativa will provide youth with opportunities to develop leadership skills, strengthen community connections, and participate in meaningful experiences.”

“At La Colaborativa, we have learned that the most meaningful investment we can make is in our young people,” said Gladys Vega, Executive Director of La Colaborativa. “For years, our Youth Department has stood beside Chelsea’s youth, creating spaces where they feel heard, valued, and inspired to grow. Every experience, every opportunity, and every challenge they overcome helps them build the confidence, leadership, and sense of purpose they need to thrive. When we empower young people to believe in themselves, we strengthen not only their future, but the future of our entire community.”

The department will work with Chelsea Public Schools and student groups to ensure inclusive outreach and broad access to field trips. This partnership will help provide safe facilities, supervision, and long term support for the program.

The department also recently collaborated to run a youth-led participatory budget session where Chelsea youth decided how to allocate funding for local programs such as choosing activities, vendors, and supplies to support school vacation events that reflect their interests.

Upcoming free field trips:

Basketball Hall of Fame – Friday, July 31

View Boston – Friday, August 7

Peabody Essex Museum – Thursday, August 13

Blue Hill Hike + Animals – Friday, August 14

Whale Watching – Saturday, September 19

View Boston – Wednesday, September 23

NOVA Trampoline Park – Saturday, October 17

To learn more or sign up for any of the free field trips, visit recreation.chelseama.gov/free-field-trips or email [email protected].

With general questions about the department’s offerings, contact the Chelsea Recreation Department at [email protected] or call (617) 446-5233.