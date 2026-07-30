News Governor Healey Honors Chelsea for Receiving The 2026 All-America City Award by Record Staff • July 30, 2026 • 0 Comments Governor Maura Healey is pictured at the All-America City Celebration and Recognition Ceremony Saturday at City Hall with Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez, Rep. Judith Garcia, Sen. Sal DiDomenico, and other elected officials including School Committee members Mayra Balderas (far left), Jake Small (back row, right), and Dr. Sarah Elizabeth Neville (far right), City Councilors Lisa Santagate, Norieliz DeJesus, Deron Hines, and Calvin T. Brown, and City Council President Roberto Jimenez Rivera