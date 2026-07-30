Members of Charter Review Committee Announced

By Adam Swift

A nine-member Charter Review Committee will soon begin work on reviewing the city charter and recommending any changes for approval to the city council.

Last week, City Council President Roberto Jimenez-Rivera announced the members of the charter committee, noting that it will include a majority of non-elected community members. He said those members represent various perspectives, experiences, and backgrounds and that he is confident they will be able to hold a robust and thoughtful process to evaluate the charter.

Jimenez-Rivera will serve as the chair of the review committee, and will be joined by fellow councilors Norieliz DeJesus and Deron Hines, as well as school committee member Katherine Cabral.

The five community members who will serve include Karla Alvarado, John Byrnes, Lois Contreras, Jen Hassell, and Kelly Zimmerhanzel.

Alvarado is an attorney with Ropes & Gray. She was born and raised in Chelsea, and Harvard University and received her law degree from Boston University. Her professional background is in community engagement and communications, primarily with Hispanic communities. She previously served as Deputy Director of Communications for the United States Peace Corps and Press Secretary to Congresswoman Sara Jacobs.

Byrnes is a husband and father of two children who has lived in Chelsea since 2010. He is a self-described “municipal governance nerd” who is often in communication with city councilors about

the many topics before the council. Byrnes is the General Manager for Semilab, a semiconductor manufacturer.

Contreras brings close to two decades of experience in nonprofit leadership, including areas such as youth development, workforce readiness, adult education, and community partnerships. A skilled facilitator, she has also been involved as a workshop leader teaching gardening, cooking, and sustainability, creating spaces for community members to gather, learn, and build community.

Hassell is a lifelong Chelsea resident and product of Chelsea Public Schools who currently serves as the Executive Director of the Chelsea Chamber of Commerce. Prior to her current role, she worked in logistics and operations for many decades.

Zimmerhanzel Kelly is an immigration attorney who has lived in Chelsea since 2019, when her husband began working as a teacher at the Chelsea Opportunity Academy. After attending Wellesley

College, she received her law degree from Northeastern University, completing internships at the Rian Immigrant Center and Greater Boston Legal Services.

“This Committee is tasked with conducting a comprehensive review of the Chelsea City Charter in order to ensure that the City’s system of government adequately addresses and balances issues such as civic

engagement, community input, and subject matter expertise,” Jimenez-Rivera stated. “The Committee will evaluate each section of the Charter and consider whether updates or reforms are necessary to strengthen transparency, accountability, responsiveness, and effective municipal governance for the future of Chelsea.”

The council president said that being on the committee is not the only way to participate in the process.

“Although the specifics will not be finalized until the committee’s first meeting, I will advocate for the opportunity for community members

to submit proposals and to speak at public comment on all submissions,” Jimenez-Rivera stated. “I hope that many across Chelsea will take advantage of this opportunity for civic engagement and be present throughout this process. Your input will be an asset to our work and will make the end product better.”

Upon completing its work, the charter committee will refer a final proposal to the City Council. During this time, city councilors will have the opportunity to present additional proposals and amendments to the committee’s report prior to the final vote to submit an updated Charter to the State Legislature.