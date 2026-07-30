City of Chelsea Invites Pre-eligibility Forms for Grants Supporting Housing, Open Space, and Historic Preservation

Special to the Record

The Chelsea Department of Housing & Community Development has announced its accepting pre-eligibility forms for two grant programs administered by Chelsea Affordable Housing Trust Fund Board (AHTFB) and Community Preservation Committee (CPC), with eligibility forms due on August 10, 2026. The grants, which are open to residents, nonprofits, community groups, community development organizations, community-based nonprofits, for profit-entities, and governmental subdivisions, typically range between $50,000 and $200,000.

The AHTFB grant program is accepting pre-eligibility forms for the following types of projects in Chelsea:

Financial support for the construction of affordable homes by private developers (non-profit or for-profit)

Rehabilitation of existing homes to convert to affordable housing

Increase affordability in new housing development projects

Develop surplus municipal land or buildings

Preserve properties with expiring affordability restrictions

Programs that support rent assistance for low and moderate income households

Provide down payment, closing cost, interest-rate write down, or other financial assistance to income-qualified homebuyers

Predevelopment financing for new affordable housing

The CPC grant program is accepting pre-eligibility forms for the following types of projects in Chelsea:

Acquisition, creation, preservation, and rehabilitation & restoration of open space and recreational land

Acquisition, preservation, and rehabilitation & restoration of historic resources

Acquisition, creation, preservation, and rehabilitation & restoration of community housing

Please note: the grant programs do not provide funding for personal rental assistance.

Interested parties must fill out a pre-eligibility form available on the City’s website at www.chelseama.gov/AHTFB or www.chelseama.gov/CPC. Physical forms are available in-person at the Department of Housing & Community Development located on the first floor of City Hall in room 101. The forms can be returned in-person or electronically to Lydia Malkemus, Housing and Community Preservation Manager, at [email protected].

Once a project is determined eligible, applicants will be provided with a full application as a next step in the process.

In fiscal year 2026, the City awarded more than $1.7 million in grants to support projects such as the Top-Off Rental Assistance program offered by The Neighborhood Developers,a historic repair of the Walnut Street Synagogue, and a 20-unit income-restricted condominium set for development called the Quinn Residences at 146-150 Williams Street.

The funding bodies of these programs—the AHTFB and CPC—accept applications for funding twice a year, once in January and again in August.

For questions about the grant programs including eligibility, project types, and funding sources, contact Lydia Malkemus via email at [email protected] or 617-466-4191 during City Hall business hours.