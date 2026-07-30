DiDomenico Welcomes Sales Tax-free Weekend

Special to the Record

Senator Sal DiDomenico and his colleagues in the Massachusetts Legislature set Saturday, August 8 and Sunday, August 9 as the official dates of Massachusetts’ annual sales tax holiday. During the holiday, the state’s 6.25 percent sales tax will be suspended for most retail items priced under $2,500.

A 2018 state law, which made the sales tax holiday permanent, requires the Legislature to vote to set the dates of the holiday each year. Both branches adopted resolutions setting this year’s dates (H.5495/S.3119), sponsored by Representative Carole A. Fiola (D-Fall River) and by Senator Nick Collins (D-South Boston).

“As prices shoot up on all kinds of products thanks to tariffs and foreign wars, this year’s temporary suspension of the sales tax will bring needed relief to consumers while supporting small businesses across the state,” said Senator Sal N. DiDomenico. “I encourage all my residents to take advantage of this weekend, and I look forward to the increased economic activity for stores throughout my district.”

A spike in consumer activity routinely boosts indirect tax revenues. According to the Department of Revenue, the 2025 sales tax holiday generated $3.65 million in indirect tax revenues due to increased economic activity.

At a time when consumers are seeing prices on store shelves rise, driven in part by federally imposed tariffs, this year’s Massachusetts sales tax holiday will give shoppers a much-needed break. The holiday also encourages families looking to shop for back-to-school season to support local small businesses and retailers.

Information about eligible purchases is available on the Department of Revenue website.