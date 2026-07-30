Chelsea Firefighters Assist with Delivery of Baby Girl Inside CANA Tunnels in Charlestown

Special to the Record

Shown are Chelsea’s Engine 4 Lieutenant David Asci and Firefighers Kevin Gomes and Santos Hernandez, who assisted with the delivery of a healthy baby girl.

After expectant parents attempting to reach a Boston hospital became stuck in heavy gridlock traffic in Charlestown’s CANA Tunnels on the morning of Tuesday, July 21, Chelsea’s Engine 4 firefighters assisted with delivery of a healthy baby girl.

Lieutenant David Asci and Firefighters Kevin Gomes and Santos Hernandez responded to a report of a woman in labor on Route 1 South inside the CANA Tunnels at approximately 7 a.m. Just as Engine 4 arrived on scene, the mother delivered a healthy baby girl inside the vehicle.

Firefighters immediately assessed the newborn, cleared her airway to ensure she was breathing effectively, then clamped and cut the umbilical cord. The crew continued providing medical care and support to both mother and daughter until Emergency Medical Service (EMS) arrived and took over patient care.

“I could not be prouder of the professionalism demonstrated by the members of Engine 4,” said Chief John Quatieri. “Our firefighters train extensively for medical emergencies, but helping to bring a child into the world is a truly special experience. The Chelsea Fire Department extends our congratulations to the proud parents on the birth of their daughter.”