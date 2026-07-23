Licensing Commission Moves two Disciplinary Hearings to August Meeting

By Adam Swift

At its regular July meeting last week, the Chelsea Licensing Commission continued two major disciplinary hearings in order to give the establishment owners time to confer with legal representation.

The commission began the disciplinary hearing for King Tacos at 388 Broadway (formerly Las Vegas restaurant).

According to police, near the end of May, the restaurant served an underage 19-year-old man who then started a fight in the bar and destroyed property. In addition, officers said that video evidence from King Tacos showed on-duty staff drinking in the bar.

The attorney for the restaurant owner, Jeff Turco, stated that he was unable to attend the July hearing and asked that it be continued to the commission’s next meeting on August 13.

Ranchos Las Pupusas at 36 Second St. was also before the commission for alleged violations that took place at the restaurant at the end of May.

According to police, they pulled over a man for operating under the influence in Chelsea in the late afternoon of May 29. Police determined that the man had last been drinking at Las Pupusas before the arrest.

Officers stated that video evidence from the restaurant on that day showed the man drinking eight beers over the course of several hours. In addition, police said the video showed on-duty staff drinking, a violation of the liquor license.

The owner of Las Pupusas stated that he had not received the notice about the July hearing and was not made aware of it until the day of the commission meeting.

The commission members, stating that they had continued the prior hearing under somewhat similar circumstances, also continued the Las Pupusas case until August 13.

Licensing Commission Chair Marnie MacAlpine noted that both continued hearings encompassed serious violations and that the establishments should have their legal representation if they choose, but added that the hearings would move forward at the August meeting without further delays.

In other business, the commission approved a change in the license for Ciao! Pizza and Pasta on Williams Street to allow for alcoholic beverages to be served at outdoor tables. The commission also approved a license application allowing for a DJ at El Potro Mexican Grill at 170 Everett Avenue.