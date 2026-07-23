Chelsea Launches First-Time Homebuyer Down Payment Assistance Program

Special to the Record

The City of Chelsea is helping make home ownership more attainable by offering a First-Time Homebuyer Down Payment Assistance Program, providing up to $20,000 in financial assistance to income eligible residents purchasing their first home in Chelsea.

The program is run by Chelsea’s Department of Housing & Community Development in partnership with the Chelsea Restoration Corporation, a nonprofit organization that has served Chelsea and surrounding communities for more than 40 years. Through this partnership, eligible first-time homebuyers can receive financial assistance to help cover down payment and closing costs, one of the biggest barriers to purchasing a home.

Eligibility Requirements

• Complete a certified homebuyer education course approved by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) such as Chelsea Restoration Corporation’s “First-Time Homebuyer Workshops”;

• Be income eligible based on household size;

• Be a Chelsea resident for at least two years;

• Be a first time homebuyer; and

• Purchase a single-family home or condo located in Chelsea.

Chelsea Restoration Corporation is offering English-language First-Time Homebuyer Workshops on the following dates:

• September 12 & 19, 2026

• October 17 & 24, 2026

Participants must attend workshop sessions to receive the required homebuyer education certificate. Spanish-language workshops took place in July 2026. Additional Spanish-language workshops will take place in 2027.

Residents interested in applying for the Down Payment Assistance Program or registering for the upcoming workshop are encouraged to contact the Chelsea Restoration Corporation at 617-889-2277 or [email protected].

For more information, visit www.chelsearestoration.org/.