The Lewis Latimer Society’s finest hour: Artifacts collection highlights Chelsea history 

The Lewis Latimer Society, led by co-directors Ron Robinson and Leo Robinson, has held numerous events to honor the distinguished Chelsea-born inventor’s contributions to science.

The Robinsons have graciously hosted science festivals, celebrations, educational forums, and other noteworthy events (all free of charge) in recognition of the brilliant inventor for whom the organization is named.

But the unveiling of the Lewis Latimer Collection in a distinctive, elegant case in the Chelsea Public Library’s reference room may have been the Latimer’s Society finest hour. In showcasing the first-ever, historic collection of a Chelsea scientist, the Society drew a diverse audience of local historians, Chamber of Commerce members, interested residents, police officers, led by Chief Keith Houghton, city officials, and school personnel.

The Chelsea Black Community, the outstanding organization led by President Joan Cromwell, was also well represented at the unveiling ceremony.

You could sense as Ron and Leo took the cover off the 6-foot-tall case that they knew in their hearts that this was a major moment in Chelsea’s history.

Jennifer Hassell, executive director of the Chelsea Chamber of Commerce, said of the unprecedented ceremony, “I think this wonderful recognition [of Latimer] was long overdue, and I’m really excited that we have something on display that people can see on a daily basis. It’s part of our history, and now having this display at the Library, I think it’s really something special. I’m delighted that the Robinson brothers were able to bring this project to fruition, along with the help of the City of Chelsea.”

Leo Robinson, councilor-at-large and the longest-serving public official, was thrilled by the large turnout.

“Chelsea has a deep appreciation for its history, and we saw people from all of our neighborhoods in attendance from every district,” said Robinson. “Lewis Latimer’s contributions to our nation were extraordinary, and who knows where we would have been without his input?”

Robinson addressed the topic of why Mr. Latimer hasn’t received the recognition he deserves for collaborating with Thomas Edison and Alexander Graham Bell.

“You have to remember that Lewis Latimer was African American, and he couldn’t sign his name to a lot of patents,” said Robinson. “He [Latimer] wrote the first book on incandescent lighting, and that’s supposedly on Edison’s system. He helped develop the filament for the inside of the light bulb and made the lightbulb last longer. He also made it affordable and was responsible for the light systems in major cities. He was a genius.”

The Robinsons expressed their gratitude to Library Director Lisa Mucciarone and Assistant Amanda Arsenault for assisting in the project.

Michael Giannasca of Michael G’s also drew commendation from the Latimer Society co-leaders for providing individual containers of food for each guest.

“It was just a great evening for Chelsea history, and we’re glad everyone enjoyed it,” stated Leo on behalf of his brother, Ron.