Alpert, DePatto pay tribute to Boston Herald high school sports editor Danny Ventura, 66

Current Chelsea High School director of athletics Amanda Alpert and her predecessor, Frank DePatto, are joining with the local sports community in mourning the loss of Boston Herald high school sports editor Donato “Danny” Ventura, who died on July 7, 2026, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Mr. Ventura retired last August after a distinguished 35-year career in journalism and relocated to Florida with his wife, Carla. They had lived in East Boston for many years.

Alpert, who played tennis and competed in track and field at Saugus High and later at Springfield College, said she was sad to learn about the passing of Mr. Danny Ventura.

“Danny V wanted to be sure that all schools had their teams and players represented in the Herald,” said Alpert. “He made sure all the All Stars had their time to shine, our key players’ statistics for basketball were up-to-date, and that all the football schedules were correct, especially Thanksgiving. In 2019, we were lucky enough to have a piece in the Herald on our track and field standout Stephanie Simon. There will not be another Danny who was so passionate about high school sports. He will be so missed.”

DePatto, who played sports for the Red Devils and coached basketball at Chelsea High before becoming the school’s athletic director in 1988, said Mr. Ventura always reached out to publicize the achievements of the program’s many outstanding athletes.

“Danny Ventura was the best. He used to cover our Chelsea Holiday Basketball Tournament, and he always took care of us,” said DePatto. “When Chelsea High won the Super Bowl in 1995, he gave our coach Joe Gaff and our program great coverage. He truly shined the spotlight on high school athletes. Danny V. was just a wonderful guy. I’m going to miss him.”

Gaff, who led the Red Devils to their only Super Bowl title and now coaches at Malden Catholic High School, lauded Mr. Ventura’s ability to focus the spotlight on student-athletes first.

“Danny Ventura was always a true gentleman that put the kids first,” said Gaff. “He always made it about the kids. He wanted to do his best and give the athletes recognition. He was just a really good guy. This is a terrible loss.”

A funeral Mass was held for Mr. Ventura Monday at St. Columbkille Church in Brighton.