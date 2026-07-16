News Brief 7-1-26

Chelsea Firefighters Rescue Dog from Manhole at Dog Park

The Fire Department responded to a technical rescue at the dog park on Lower Broadway after receiving reports that a small dog had fallen through an opening adjacent to a manhole.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a dog struggling to stay above the water in the manhole. Crews removed the manhole cover and lowered a ladder into the manhole to determine if there was a stable surface at the bottom. At the same time, ladder company personnel began assembling a technical rescue rope system, including a tripod, to lower a firefighter if needed.

Crews determined that a firefighter could safely climb down the ladder without the need for the rope system. A firefighter entered the manhole, extricated the dog, and safely returned it to its grateful owner. The dog appeared to be in good condition following the rescue.

“I commend our firefighters for their approach to this rescue,” said Fire Chief John Quatieri. “We are very happy this rescue had a positive outcome for the dog and its owner.”