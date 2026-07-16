Chelsea Fire Department responds to 2-alarm fire on Jefferson Ave.

On July 9, at approximately 12:26 p.m., the Chelsea Fire Department responded to a 2-alarm fire at an occupied three-story residential building on Jefferson Avenue. The residents of that unit were not home when the fire started.

Upon arrival, firefighters from Chelsea’s Engine 1 encountered visible fire on the second floor extending to the third floor of the right-side unit of a duplex. Crews advanced a hose line into the building to attack and contain the fire on the second floor. As additional companies arrived, crews conducted a thorough search of the building to ensure all occupants had safely evacuated.

Firefighters quickly contained the fire and prevented it from spreading to the attached unit on the left side of the structure. A resident from the attached unit, who reported the fire, safely evacuated prior to the department’s arrival.

“The crews did an outstanding job ensuring all residents were safely evacuated and quickly containing the fire,” said Fire Chief John Quatieri. “The 90-degree temperatures presented an additional challenge for our firefighters.”

A total of four residents were displaced and have been placed in temporary housing while repairs are completed. The Fire Department’s Resident Assistance Unit, along with Emergency Management, is assisting the affected residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.