ZBA grants approval for Qdoba at Market Basket plaza

A new Mexican chain restaurant has been cleared for business at the Market Basket plaza.

Last week, the zoning board of appeals approved a special permit allowing a Qdoba Mexican Eats fast food restaurant to operate at the old GameStop location in the plaza.

The restaurant will be just over 2,500 square feet with 40 seats inside, according to Daniel Brennan, who was handling the permits and licenses for Qdoba before the ZBA. Brennan added that there will be two public restrooms and an outdoor dumpster at the back of the restaurant.

“The hours of operation requested (are) 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.,” said Brennan. “We feel it fits well with the rest of the shopping center.”

There are plans for minor exterior work to the space, including some HVAC work on the roof and some signage, he added.

Brennan said the hours of operation could be adjusted depending on customer activity, but that the hours requested are the widest window Qdoba would have for the location.

ZBA member Hugo Perdomo asked how many employees would be working at the restaurant. Brennan said there would likely be 10 employees working in the restaurant at peak hours.

“I think this is pretty in keeping with what should be down in that area, which is why I think we took it quickly,” said ZBA Chair Janice Tatarka.

In other business, the ZBA continued the public hearing on the proposed 67-unit residential development proposed for 320 Revere Beach Parkway.

The project developers are scheduled to go back before the planning board later this month with potential revisions to the building plans. In previous hearings, both ZBA and planning board members have expressed some concerns about the size of the project and the developers have agreed to look at revisions to the original plans.

Tatarka said she preferred that the project go back before the planning board with a full set of revised plans and then come back to the ZBA before any potential vote or further recommendations on 320 Revere Beach Parkway, former home of Russo Tux and Limo.

The ZBA did hear two letters in support of the project from city councilors Tanairi Garcia and Kelly Garcia. Both councilors said the project would provide needed housing and economic development for Chelsea.

The ZBA also approved special permits and variances for a four-unit affordable housing project proposed by Habitat for Humanity at 41-43 Orange Street.

A four-story, six-family dwelling on a currently vacant lot at 82 Cherry St. also gained approvals from the ZBA.