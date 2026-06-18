Fidel Maltez leads local contingent in quest of repeat at All-America City Awards

City Manager Fidel Maltez and a 53-member contingent of community leaders, city officials, and residents will head to Denver, Colorado next week to compete in the 2026 National Civic League’s All-America City Awards program.

Last year, Chelsea took home one of the prestigious All-America City awards. It is now seeking to become the first city in Massachusetts to accomplish the feat two years in a row. Chelsea is seeking its fourth overall award, having also won in 1998 and 2014.

“Preparations are going amazingly,” Maltez said Tuesday.

Chelsea will be highlighting three themes in this year’s competition.

“The overall theme is trust – trust in government, trust in institutions, trust between community members,” said Maltez. “I’m so excited because there’s no one who does it better, in our state – and I would argue, in the country than Chelsea.”

Highlighting Chelsea Police programs

Under Maltez, the city has dedicated itself and succeeded in “building community in Chelsea and building bridges between organizations.”

Maltez said the Chelsea Police, in particular, has spent a lot of time on community policing.

“Our police department has incredible community engagement programs that we’ll be highlighting: Cops and Bobbers, a community outreach program where our harbormaster takes young people on fishing trips; our free ice cream truck which really softens how young people view our police department; and Build A Base, a new program which engages high school students with police officers. It’s showing how police officers are guardians in our community, protectors in our community. They are here to help everybody and keep us safe,” said Maltez.

The Chelsea HUB program, a police-led initiative that reaches out to people at risk, will also be highlighted. “It’s a program that’s really dear to our heart and it’s the idea that we’re going to help everyone whether a resident is suffering from an addiction or homelessness – Chelsea is not a community that turns its back on anyone,” said Maltez.

La Colaborativa also in the spotlight

The food distribution system of La Colaborativa, the local organization under the leadership of Executive Director Gladys Vega (who will receive a national award in Denver – see related story next week) will also be featured at the All-America City program.

“We have to meet the needs of people and La Colaborativa does it such an amazing way with no stigma or no shame,” credited Maltez.

The Chelsea Opportunity Academy, essentially an alternative education program within Chelsea High School, will be another key part of Chelsea’s overall presentation.

“We created this program that really focuses on bringing these members of our community into full employment and full activity,” said Maltez. “We’re going to Denver and we’re going to highlight all the amazing work that Chelsea has been doing for the last 30 years. Last year, our theme was Chelsea Parlante – this year our theme is The Chelsea Way. We do things differently here in Chelsea. We do things together.”

Chelsea’s competitive spirit shines

At last year’s competition, Chelsea and Tallahassee (Florida) emerged as the gold standard of the 20 finalists from across the nation.

Maltez and Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey were the two most magnetic personalities in Denver last year, with other city leaders seeking out their advice and counsel on municipal issues. The Florida capital city’s, “Hey, Tallahassee,” chant was quite catchy and a good match for the “Chelsea Parlante” call. In the end, both Chelsea and Tallahassee were the last two cities to hear their names called as All-America Award recipients.

Maltez said Deputy City Manager Devon Field has stepped up exceptionally well as the pre-event coordinator for the Chelsea contingent.

“As you can imagine, with a delegation this size, there are a lot of little details and a lot of big details, so it’s been a huge undertaking in terms of making sure that everything is being taken care of, and Devon has been incredible,” said Maltez.

City Manager’s Office Executive Assistant Grace Agosto, the MVP of last year’s trip to Denver, will again have a vital role in the proceedings.

“Last year, Grace was like our concierge,” said Maltez. “Her role was to tell us where to be at what time and do this and do that, and keeping us in check and she’s been handling that huge responsibility again- we couldn’t do this without her.”

Maltez said the group will once again bring Chelsea’s camaraderie and competitive spirit to the Mile High City.

“We’re in it to win it,” he said.