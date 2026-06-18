Galleries Congratulations CHS Class of 2026! by Record Staff • June 18, 2026 • 0 Comments The CHS Class of 2026 files into the stadium It’s time for graduation at Chelsea Stadium. Parents video the arrival of the Class of 2026 Special invited guests of the graduation ceremony. Guests await the CHS Class of 2026 The CHS Class of 2026 Officers Last Friday evening the CHS Class of 2026 Graduation was held at Chelsea Stadium The Graduating seniors in the CHS Cantare, Directed by Dana Sheridan. Musical selections by the CHS Orchestra. Dr. Almudena Abeyta, Superintendent of Chelsea Public Schools, and Alan Beausoleil, Principal of CHS lead the procession into the stadium last Friday evening. Recording the big moment for posterity. A CHD graduate patiently awaits her name to be called for her diploma. Director Shannon Chick and the CHS Concert Band with their musical selections. Members of the CHS Graduating Class of 2026 await the diplomas. National Anthem performed by Natalia Merino Barahona. Principal Alan Beausoleil with his address to the graduates. CHS Class of 2026 President Daniel Prudencio DePaz with his final remarks to his classmates Dr. Almudena Abeyta, Superintendent of Chelsea Public Schools addresses the graduates and their families Fidel Maltez, Manager of the City of Chelsea with his remarks Senator Salvatore DiDomenico with his remarks to the Class of 2026. State Representative Judith Garcia with her address Chelsea School Committee Chairperson, Ana Hernandez with her word to the CHS Class of 2026. President of the Chelsea City Council, Roberto Jimenez Rivera with his address to the CHS Graduating Class of 2026. CHS Junior Class President Hazel Hatleberg with her address. Maria Montoya Lara was the CHS Class of 2026 Salutatorian. Ismail Alagic was the CHS Class of 2026, #1 in his class, Valedictorian. United States Navy Chief Hospital Corpsman, CHS Graduate Class of 2006, Vladimir Link. Acting Principal of Chelsea Opportunity Academy Ronald Schmidt announces his graduates. Principal of the Chelsea Virtual Learning Academy, Margaret Maccini announces her graduates. Graduate from the COA Mohamed Ali receives his diploma. COA Graduate Jose Syala Martinez receives his diploma COA Graduate Glenda Chavez Lainez with her diploma. CHS Graduate Rafael Esau Abrahante receives his diploma. CHS Graduate Maria Izideen Adam in her big moment center stage. Justin Levi Aguilar Arteaga is all smiles as he receives his CHS diploma Claudia Mariela Aguilar Batres receives her CHS diploma. Cesar Alejandro Arguilar Cevallos a proud graduate of the CHS Class of 2026. It was a very hot evening at Chelsea Stadium, but that did not stop the Graduating Class of 2026 from donning their caps and gowns, and looking their very best as they crossed the stage at the calling of their name.