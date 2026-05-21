Six-story Development Planned for Former Russo Tux Site

By Adam Swift

A 67-unit apartment development is proposed for the site of the former Russo Tux and Limo at 320 Revere Beach Parkway.

Several years ago, the Zoning Board of Appeals approved the conversion of the property to a retail marijuana dispensary. A fire destroyed the existing building in 2024, and the dispensary never got off the ground.

At last week’s Zoning Board of Appeals meeting, project attorney Anthony Rossi presented the new plans for the property, which includes 67 one- and two-bedroom rental units in a six-story building. Eleven of those units would be affordable under the city’s current inclusionary zoning policy.

Several residents and business owners, as well as several ZBA members, raised concerns about parking, traffic, and the size and density of the project.

The ZBA held its initial public hearing on the project last week, and it is scheduled to go before the planning board on May 26 before coming back to the ZBA at its June 9 meeting. However, both Rossi and ZBA Chair Janice Tatarka said it is likely that with the scope of the project, there will likely be multiple planning and zoning meetings on the horizon.

Rossi said there will be a more detailed site plan, along with landscaping and lighting plans and a traffic analysis, that will be presented to the planning board on May 26. He said feedback from that meeting will be incorporated into the next presentation to the ZBA on June 9.

“There will be 67 units, 54 of which are going to be one-beds,” said Rossi. “By way of background they range around a median of 450 square feet for one beds and 13 two beds are about 700 square feet.”

The plan calls for 17 parking spaces, with 13 inside the building, and four tandem spots outside the building.”

Because the project does not meet the zoning requirements for parking, residents will not be eligible for on-street parking permits.

“I’ve heard from some of the abutters and other neighbors, it was an issue of concern regarding parking on this, and we only can provide parking spaces,” said Rossi. “I was talking to the (city) manager … and one of the things he talked about was working with the developer to take a portion of Adams Street and taking a portion of the property and doing metered parking spots on that portion of the street that currently don’t exist now. I do know that none of these units will be eligible for residential stickers.”

Rossi also noted that there will be a trash room with private trash pickup from a dumpster, as well as bicycle storage within the building.

Michael Giannasca, a Garfield Avenue restaurant and owner of Micheal G’s restaurant, said he supports the development of the parcel, but said he had concerns about parking, traffic, and the size of the building.

“I’m looking forward to having increased residents, and hopefully increased business in the area,” Giannasca said. “My major concern is that presently, there is no parking in the area.”

Giannasca said he has talked to a number of residents who have told him that it can be difficult to visit his restaurant because of parking concerns in the neighborhood.

Several other residents also stated their concerns about the size of the project and the overall development coming to the area with the redevelopment of the Prattville and Fitzpatrick developments.

Rossi noted that in part, the size of the development will lead to more affordable housing units for Chelsea under inclusionary zoning.

“You’re right, Chelsea is concerned about affordable housing, but you could not have sat on this … board for more than two months and not know they are also very concerned about traffic and parking,” said Tatarka. “I think we need affordable housing, I think we need responsible housing that includes affordable. Personally, I think 67 is a lot, but I’m willing to hear what you have to say; I’m just telling you right now I think 67 is a lot.”