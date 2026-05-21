Chelsea Public Schools Receives Torchbearer Award at Discovering Justice 25th Anniversary Gala

Special to the Record

Photo Courtesy Chelsea Public Schools

Torchbearers – Chelsea Public Schools educators Katelyn Webber Schubmehl (second from left), Laura Hubert (middle) and Jenelyn Santos (second from right) accepting the Torchbearer Award with Discovering Justice staff.

Discovering Justice marked a significant milestone at its 25th Anniversary Gala, bringing together supporters, partners, and community leaders for an evening celebrating the organization’s impact and future. The event raised more than $500,000, including $82,750 during a live Fund-a-Need, bolstered by a $100,000 challenge gift.

Proceeds from the evening will directly support Discovering Justice’s mission to provide high-quality, hands-on civics education programming to tens of thousands of students across Massachusetts each year.

“The energy in the room was extraordinary,” said Rana Suh Kannan, Executive Director of Discovering Justice. “This community’s generosity ensures that students across the Commonwealth have access to meaningful civics education at a time when it is more important than ever.”

The organization presented Jack Regan with the Champion of Justice award in recognition of his contributions to civics education and legal services. A retired partner at WilmerHale, Mr. Regan was also the Founding Board Chair at Discovering Justice. He delivered remarks on the history of Discovering Justice and its continued relevance in today’s civic landscape.

Current Board Chair Tony Jordan shared, “It was exciting to honor Jack Regan, an integral part of the very start of Discovering Justice, during our 25th Anniversary Gala. His work in the legal industry and commitment to the community have greatly benefited numerous individuals and groups.”

The gala also highlighted the real-world impact of Discovering Justice’s programming in schools, presenting Chelsea Public Schools with the Torchbearer Award in recognition of their implementation of the Children Discovering Justice curriculum. Laura Hubert, Library Media Specialist and Social Studies Lead for Chelsea Public Schools, spoke about the transformative effect of the Children Discovering Justice (CDJ) curriculum on her students.

“The CDJ curriculum helps students put their experiences into words and empowers them to use their voices to ignite change in their communities — their classrooms, their schools, their neighborhoods, and beyond,” said Hubert. “We are cultivating in our young students the skills and dispositions that will enable them to be impactful community members.”

Hubert emphasized the importance of sustained investment in civics education, particularly for diverse student populations, noting that Discovering Justice’s work helps educators navigate complex conversations while equipping students with the tools to engage thoughtfully with the world around them. CPS Superintendent Dr. Almi G. Abeyta joined Hubert and fellow CPS educators Katelyn Webber Schubmehl and Jenelyn Santos at the gala to accept the award.

The gala served as both a celebration of 25 years of impact and a call to action for continued investment in civic learning.