Garcia Secures Major Investments for Chelsea in FY27 House Budget

Special to the Record

State Representative

Judith Garcia

Recently the Massachusetts House of Representatives has passed its Fiscal Year 2027 (FY27) state budget, a $63.4 billion spending plan that delivers major investments in education, transportation, health care, housing, and local communities across the Commonwealth.

As part of the House budget process, State Representative Judith Garcia secured targeted investments for Chelsea and Everett focused on public safety, educational opportunity, economic support, and critical community services.

Representative Garcia secured funding for:

• The Chelsea Senior Center to expand food delivery services for older adults

• The Chelsea Resiliency Fund to continue supporting families facing financial hardship

• The development of a new fire station in Chelsea

• The Chelsea Chamber of Commerce to support local small businesses

• Multiple community-based organizations serving Chelsea and Everett residents

“This budget delivers meaningful investments for Chelsea and Everett and strengthens the organizations and services our residents rely on every day,” said Representative Judith Garcia. “From supporting seniors and working families to investing in public safety and small businesses, these funds will make a direct impact in our communities. I’m grateful to Speaker Mariano and Chair Michlewitz for their leadership and partnership throughout the budget process.”

Representative Garcia also secured the restoration of funding for Advanced Placement (AP) programs at $2,250,320 after raising concerns about the impact cuts would have on students pursuing rigorous academic coursework.

“Students enrolling in AP courses are demonstrating serious academic commitment,” Garcia said. “We should be supporting students who are motivated to challenge themselves academically and preparing for success beyond high school. Advanced Placement programs create real opportunities for students, and maintaining this funding is an important investment in their future.”

In another major budget achievement, Representative Garcia worked in collaboration with House Chair Dan Cahill to establish a new $10 million reserve to support school districts experiencing unexpected declines in English learner enrollment.

The reserve was created to help municipalities and school districts manage financial challenges caused by shifting enrollment patterns that are largely outside of local control, including in gateway cities such as Chelsea and Everett.

“Our school districts, superintendents, municipal leaders, and local officials are working hard every day to manage a very difficult fiscal landscape,” Garcia said. “This reserve provides communities with important short-term stability while they adapt to enrollment changes and continue delivering for students.”

The FY27 House budget also includes nearly $10 billion in local aid for cities and towns, including:

• $7.65 billion in Chapter 70 education funding

• $1.33 billion in Unrestricted General Government Aid

• Full funding for the final year of the Student Opportunity Act

• An increase in minimum per-pupil school aid to $160

The budget also invests:

• $1.7 billion in education initiatives, including free school meals and child care programs

• $975 million in transportation investments, including $470 million for the MBTA

• $1.86 billion for early education and care

• More than $22 billion for MassHealth and health and human services programs

The budget passed the House of Representatives 149–9 and now moves to the Senate for consideration.