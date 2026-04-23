Peaceful resolution to incident at 90 Chestnut Street

A man police said was armed with two knives made threats toward a school bus on Tuesday morning, according to police.

At approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday, Chelsea Police officers responded to 90 Chestnut Street following a report that a resident had made threats toward a school bus dropping off children at a nearby daycare.

Upon arrival, officers encountered a man armed with two knives. As officers approached, the individual retreated back into his residence.

Out of an abundance of caution, a shelter-in-place order was issued for surrounding homes, and the adjacent daycare was safely evacuated, according to police.

A trained police negotiator responded to the scene and established communication with the individual. Additional resources were deployed, including the regional Metro SWAT team, which stood by, as well as a contracted social worker to assist in the response.

Through the coordinated efforts of all personnel on scene, the situation was resolved peacefully, police stated, adding that negotiators successfully persuaded the man to exit the apartment without further incident. He was taken into custody and transported to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston for evaluation. Criminal charges are forthcoming, police stated.

Chelsea Police thanked its public safety partners for their professionalism and collaboration, including Chelsea Fire Department, Emergency Management, Metro SWAT, and the FBI Boston Division.

The shelter-in-place order was lifted later on Tuesday morning, and all roadways were reopened.

This incident remains under investigation.