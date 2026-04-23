News Briefs

Local Legislators And Community Partners To Host Free ‘Cena And Sealing’ Event

State Senator Lydia Edwards, State Representative Adrian Madaro and Boston City Councilor Gabriela Coletta-Zapata have partnered with Big Hope, North Suffolk Community Services, Greater Boston Legal Services, Mainiero Law, Maverick Landing Community Services, and more community partners in hosting a cost-free and judgement-free space for those who wish to seal their eviction records.

Cena & Sealing, of 4-6 Eagle Square, East Boston, will provide Massachusetts residents with free legal resources and community support to seal their eviction and CORI records on April 25, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This event comes after passage of the Affordable Homes Act (May 2025), which included Senator Edwards’ bill to let tenants petition to seal certain eviction records. The new law aims to break down housing barriers for families who have faced eviction. This event will act as a free hub for the community to connect with local resources to get their eviction records and CORI sealed.

This event is free and the public. To RSVP for the event, fill out this form.

Massachusetts Veterans Home at Chelsea redevelopment has started

On April 22, the Veterans Home at Chelsea began demolition of the vacant Quigley building as part of the final phase of campus redevelopment. The demolition is projected to take six to 10 weeks, depending on weather and construction conditions. Residents and their families, neighbors, staff and Board of Trustees, have been made aware about the activity and any temporary disruptions they can expect during this time.

Once completed, the site will be redeveloped into a new staff and visitor parking lot, along with a welcoming green space and park area for veteran residents, visitors, and neighbors. It’ll improve accessibility, campus flow, and quality-of-life amenities for both the Veterans Home community and nearby residents.