Over 350 students perform at the Chelsea Public Schools District Concert

Special to the Record

Shown above is theMiddle School Beginner Band.



The District Middle School Chorus

On Thursday, April 16, hundreds of Chelsea Public Schools students in elementary, middle and high school played in CPS’ District Concert in front of hundreds of family and friends inside a near-capacity Williams School Gymnasium.

Over 350 students representing the school district’s four elementary schools, three middle schools and Chelsea High School played a selection of songs for the hundreds in attendance that filled every seat in the Williams School. The following student performance groups played at the concert: CHS Percussion Ensemble; District Beginning Band; Sokolowski Violin Ensemble; CHS Orchestra; District Middle School Chorus; District Middle School Advanced Band; District Elementary Chorus; CHS Jazz Band; CHS Cantare; and CHS Concert Band.

Special performances included ensembles of the elementary chorus, middle school chorus and CHS Cantare singing together. The finale of the concert featured both the Middle School Advanced Band and the CHS Concert Band.

The District Concert was organized by the Performing Arts Department and music educators from across the district. The concert schedule continues with school-based spring concerts later in the school year.