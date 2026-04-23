 Chelsea Residents Place Top 4 in State Finals

Pioneer Charter School of Science II students Yurie Lee and

Nina Lee standing in front of their history project.

Pioneer Charter School of Science II students Yurie Lee and Nina Lee, of Chelsea, created a Chelsea-focused history project that has recently gained statewide recognition. The sisters represented Chelsea at the Massachusetts History Day State Finals recently, where their research on the 1908 and 1973 Chelsea fires earned an Honorable Mention. This award distinguishes their project as one of the top four group exhibits in the Commonwealth.

The sisters spent months synthesizing archival data from the Chelsea Public Library with primary source interviews we conducted with local residents and historians to document how Chelsea has rebuilt itself after the disaster and on our community’s resilience.