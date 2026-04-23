Metro Credit Union and Members Plus Credit Union announce intent to Mmerge, powered by partnership

Special to the Record

Metro Credit Union and Members Plus Credit Union have announced their intent to merge, bringing together two local, member-focused institutions in a strategic partnership designed to expand opportunity, strengthen communities, and enhance long-term value for members. Metro Credit Union will be the continuing credit union.

This proposed merger is powered by partnership, a shared belief that now, more than ever, collaboration enables credit unions to better serve members, invest in innovation, and deepen their impact across the communities they serve. Both organizations are grounded in a commitment to people-first service, financial empowerment, and local engagement.

Through this partnership, Metro Credit Union would expand its retail branch network to include Norfolk County, extending Metro’s community-based model while maintaining Members Plus Credit Union’s trusted local presence.

Pending approval by members of both credit unions and regulatory authorities, the combined organization will operate 25 retail branches. Together, the credit unions will serve approximately 214,000 members and manage over $3.5 billion in combined assets.

“This is a partnership grounded in shared purpose and a belief that credit unions exist to help people and communities thrive,” said Robert Cashman, President and CEO of Metro Credit Union. “Members Plus Credit Union has built a strong legacy of trust and service. By coming together, we are strengthening our collective ability to deliver value, expand access, and meet our members’ evolving financial needs.”

“We believe this partnership will be beneficial to our members, our employees, and our community,” said Michael Wilberton, President and CEO/CFO of Members Plus Credit Union. “Metro Credit Union shares our values and commitment to member and community service. Together, we will be stronger and better positioned to support our members today and into the future.”

Throughout the merger process, both organizations are committed to transparency and open communication. Members will receive regular updates and detailed information as the proposed merger advances through the approval process. An anticipated effective date is the end of 2026. All employees of Members Plus will be offered positions, joining the Metro Credit Union team. Until the completion date, both organizations will continue with no change to how they serve their membership.

Metro Credit Union is the largest state-chartered credit union in Massachusetts, with $3.2 billion in assets. Metro provides a full range of financial products to more than 200,000 members in Barnstable, Bristol, Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk, and Worcester counties in Massachusetts, and Cheshire, Hillsborough, Merrimack, Rockingham, and Strafford counties in New Hampshire. Metro is the credit union of choice for employees at over 1,200 companies through its Metro@work program.

Founded in 1926, Metro currently operates branch offices in Boston, Burlington, Chelsea, Dorchester, Framingham, Lawrence, Lynn, Medford, Melrose, Newton, Peabody, Reading, Salem, Tewksbury, and West Roxbury. Metro is also a Juntos Avanzamos (“Together We Advance”) designated credit union, an honor given to financial institutions for their commitment to serving and empowering Hispanic and immigrant consumers. Metro was recently named among the most charitable companies in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal; voted Top Credit Union in Banker & Tradesman’s Best of 2025 awards; and recognized as one of America’s Best Regional Banks and Credit Unions in 2026 by Newsweek. In 2026, Metro proudly celebrates its 100th anniversary, marking a century of service and commitment to the communities it serves. Learn more at MetroCU.org.

About Members Plus Credit Union

Members Plus Credit Union, headquartered in Medford, MA, has proudly served its members for over 80 years. Founded in 1940 as the Boston Edison Employees Credit Union, the organization was created to meet the financial needs of utility workers who wanted a safe place to save and borrow. What began as a small credit union for employees of Boston Edison Company has grown into a full-service financial institution with thousands of members across the Commonwealth. Members Plus Credit Union has branches in Medford, Everett, Dorchester, Norwood, Plymouth and Winchester.

As a nonprofit, member-owned cooperative, Members Plus Credit Union is committed to providing innovative, competitive, and secure financial services that support members’ financial success. Beyond financial services, Members Plus maintains a strong commitment to community involvement. Through volunteerism, sponsorships, and community outreach, Members Plus continues to honor its founding purpose – helping neighbors support one another and build stronger, more connected communities.