Chelsea Army Veteran Ron Robinson and City invite artists to submit work for Memorial Day exhibition

Special to the Record

Chelsea-based United States Army Veteran Ron Robinson and the City of Chelsea invite artists to submit work for a group art exhibition in recognition of Memorial Day. The exhibit, which will be on view in Chelsea City Hall’s East Wing Gallery May 18 through June 19, 2026, will honor fallen veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country. The exhibition will reflect on themes of service, sacrifice, and collective remembrance, with a special emphasis on local veterans.

The submission deadline is Friday, April 24, 2026 at 11:59 p.m. ET. To apply, or for more information, visit www.chelseama.gov/callforartists or email Delia Harrington, Manager of Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy for the City of Chelsea, at [email protected].

Work can be in any wall-displayable medium, including painting, photography, textiles, collage, and mixed media. No formal artistic training is required, and emerging artists, including complete beginners, and veterans and their loved ones, are strongly encouraged to submit.

Artists are strongly encouraged to incorporate materials from the local archive at the Chelsea Public Library into their work. They are also encouraged to engage with the living history embodied in the memories of veterans who bear witness to their fallen comrades.

The exhibition was initiated by Robinson, who served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, and is supported by the City Manager’s Office and Veteran Services Department, a division under Health & Human Services (HHS). Robinson is a social worker, community activist, and co-founder of the Lewis H. Latimer Society & Museum.

The exhibition is open to Massachusetts artists of any age, with priority given to those based in or connected to Chelsea and the Greater Boston area as well as those with a personal connection to Memorial Day and its themes, such as veterans and gold star families.

An opening reception will be held Wednesday, May 20, from 5–7 p.m. at Chelsea City Hall, 500 Broadway.