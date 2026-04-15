Police Arrest Two in Bosson Park Stabbing

Three people were injured and two arrested as the result of a stabbing in Bosson Park Monday, according to police.

On Monday, April 13 Chelsea Police received a call at 4:51 p.m. for a stabbing in BossonPark on Bellingham Street.

Upon arrival of the responding officers, it was learned that there had been three different individuals suffering from non-life-threatening stab wounds, according to police. Two of the three were later placed under arrest with one being a juvenile male and the other being Christian Lopez Asencio (18) of Chelsea.

An investigation by Chelsea Police detectives revealed that a verbal confrontation between Ascensio and the juvenile led to both of them fighting, with both armed with knives, according to police. Both sustained non-life-threatening stab wounds as a result of the fight. Also, during the fight an adult male witness attempted to break up the fight and was then cut on his hand, police stated.

All three were sent to the hospital for treatment with Ascencio and the juvenile under arrest.

“Chelsea Patrol Officers and Detectives did a great job figuring out what happened in a rapid manner,” said Police Chief Keith Houghton. “Although there were multiple crime scenes due to the involved fleeing the scene, the incident was handled very efficiently. At this time we are confident that this was not a random act and therefore no further threat to the community.”