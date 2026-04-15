City of Chelsea Announces Packed April Calendar of Community Events

The City of Chelsea and its community partners are proud to announce a robust lineup of events throughout April 2026, offering residents and visitors a wide range of opportunities to get involved, celebrate the city, and shape its future.

Highlights include a new park ribbon cutting, a week-long film festival, civic engagement meetings on housing and the city budget, and family-friendly cultural programming—all taking place across Chelsea’s neighborhoods this month.

Civic Engagement and City Government

Ask Me Anything about Inclusionary Zoning with City Manager Fidel Maltez (April 27, 5–5:30 p.m | Live on the City of Chelsea’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/CityOfChelsea): Learn about proposed changes to the City’s Inclusionary Zoning Policy that are designed to encourage new housing development, grow the city’s tax base, and protect funding for essential services at a time of significant fiscal pressure. For more information, contact the Chelsea City Manager’s Office 617-466-4100.

Ask Me Anything about the Budget with City Manager Fidel Maltez (April 29, 5–5:30 p.m. | Live on the City of Chelsea’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/CityOfChelsea): Learn where city funding comes from and how it supports services and programs across Chelsea. For more information, contact the Chelsea City Manager’s Office 617-466-4100,

Housing Developer Panel (April 29, 6–7 p.m. | Chelsea Senior Center & Facebook Live): Local housing developers will share their perspectives on the costs and challenges of building affordable and market-rate housing in Chelsea. For more information, contact the Chelsea Housing & Community Development Department 617-466-4180

Parks, Environment and Outdoor Events

Earth Day Clean-up & Bear Park Ribbon Cutting (April 18, 9 a.m.–2 p.m. | Begins at 500 Broadway; ribbon cutting at 212 Congress Street): Celebrate Earth Day by joining the City and GreenRoots for a citywide cleanup event, culminating in the grand opening of Chelsea’s newest green space, Bear Park at 12 p.m.. For more information, contact GreenRoots at 617-466-3076.

Arts, Culture and

Community Programs

The Reel Do Over Film Festival (April 22–26 | Apollinaire Theatre, 189 Winnisimmet St): A week-long celebration of local and regional filmmaking featuring short film screenings, workshops, panel discussions, and community mixers. Youth 21 and under are admitted free to all screenings and events. General admission is $10 per event; festival and day passes are also available. Funded in part by the Chelsea Cultural Council. For more information, visit https://events.humanitix.com/the-reel-do-over.

Chelsea Recorded (April 21, 6 p.m. | Chelsea Public Library, 569 Broadway): The Chelsea Public Library hosts an evening with award-winning photographer Arnie Jarmak and journalist Josh Resnek, who will share decades of work documenting Chelsea through photographs and excerpts from their three published books. For more information, contact the Chelsea Public Library 617-466-4350

Open Painting Studio (Ages 18+) (April 22, 4–5:30 p.m. | Williams School, 180 Walnut Street): Drop in to explore the basics of painting in a relaxed, social setting. No art experience required. Paints, supplies, and refreshments included. For more information, contact the Chelsea Recreation Department at 617-466-4070 or [email protected].

Moon & Star Gazing (All Ages) (April 27, 7:30–9 p.m. | Soldiers Home, 100 Summit Ave): Peer through telescopes, learn about visible planets and stars, and enjoy astronomy-themed family activities in partnership with the Amateur Telescope Makers of Boston (ATMoB). Funded in part by the Chelsea Cultural Council. For more information, contact the Chelsea Recreation Department at 617-466-4070 or [email protected].