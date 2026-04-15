Chelsea High Employee on Leave and Under Investigation by Schools

By Adam Swift

A Chelsea High School employee was placed on leave pending an investigation following allegations of inappropriate conduct and behavior with the students.

The investigation comes following a student demonstration against the actions of the employee at the high school on Thursday, April 8. In addition, several students spoke out about the actions of the employee at last Thursday’s school committee meeting, and a petition that was circulated garnered more than 1,000 signatures.

During the public speaking portion of the school committee, a Chelsea High junior said she took the teacher’s dance class and encountered a very uncomfortable situation with the teacher talking about wanting to have intimacy with somebody in the school. She said the teacher asked her if she should have sex with the person she was talking about.

“I was 16 at the time this was happening and it made me feel very uncomfortable and unsafe being in an environment with her the rest of the dance semester and especially the dance semester that I have with her right now,” said the Chelsea High junior. “I continue to feel uncomfortable in her class and in the school environment which she is a part of.”

The student said she was scared to reach out because she had heard of other students who had reached out to the school department about similar behavior and nothing had been done.

Another Chelsea High student who helped organize the student demonstration said she and others have faced sexual harassment at the hands of the teacher, and that the police, city, and school leaders have done little to address the issues.

“She has deep roots in the city, which protects her,” the student said. “I come up here tonight to ask why my voice is not enough? Why am I, the 17-year-old student, the one responsible for coming up with evidence when you keep our phones locked and the teacher takes our phones during rehearsal?”

In a letter to the Chelsea High School community, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Almi Abeyta and high school Principal Alan Beausoleil stated that the employee had been placed on leave and was under investigation.

“We understand that this situation has raised concerns among students, families, and staff,” the letter stated. “As this is a personnel matter, we are limited with the details that can be shared. Thank you for your patience during this ongoing investigation.”

The letter also addressed the group of students that began a demonstration in the hallways at Chelsea High School during second period last Thursday.

“School administrators, school security and our School Resource Officers were present to ensure that all students remained safe and able to use the hallways when needed,” the letter stated.

However, the administrators stated that when it became time to go to third period, some students remained in the hallways and disrupted the instructional day for themselves and others who did not participate.

“CPS must also recognize the rights of students who did not participate to have protected classroom instructional time,” the letter stated. “Thus, students who caused the disruption will be subject to discipline in accordance with school policies.”