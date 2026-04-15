Chelsea Native Vlad Link was one of the First Faces the Artemis II Crew Saw upon its Return to Earth

Special to the Record

U.S. Navy Chief Hospital Corpsman Vlad Link of Chelsea

(second from right) is pictured with the other members of the

U.S. Navy dive medical team who treated the Artemis II crew

upon its return to Earth, from left, Navy Petty Officer 1st Class

Steve Kapala, Navy Lt. Cmdr. Jesse Wang, and Navy Senior

Chief Petty Officer Laddy Aldridge.

The first face the Artemis II crew saw upon their return to Earth was the face of a U.S. Navy sailor.

Chief Hospital Corpsman Vlad Link, from Chelsea, Massachusetts, was a member of the dive medical team that opened the Orion capsule upon its return to Earth, made initial medical assessments of the Artemis II crew, and assisted them out of the capsule safely and efficiently.

Link has 18 years of experience in dive medicine.

“I have been exposed to the Navy since I was a young teenager, and I’m proud to represent both my family and hometown,” said Link, a 2007 Chelsea High School graduate. “Contributing our efforts to NASA and the Artemis II mission is something we take great pride in as part of that legacy.”

City Manager Fidel Maltez, State Rep. Judith Garcia, and State Sen. Sal DiDomenico expressed proudness about Link’s contribution to the success of the historic mission.

“The City of Chelsea is incredibly proud of Vlad Link for his integral role in the historic Artemis II splashdown,” said Maltez. “We’re overjoyed that he represents our city, our state—and as someone of Russian and Latino heritage, that he represents Chelsea’s diverse community, inspiring people of all backgrounds.”

Garcia said, “I am so proud of Chief Medical Corpsman Vlad Link, a dear friend I have known for as long as I can remember. We both attended Chelsea High School, and even back then, I remember his dreams of serving his country and one day being connected to NASA. Over the years, we have stayed in touch, sharing our hopes, our progress, and our achievements.

“Watching the live footage of his role in this historic moment was incredibly moving. To see his precision, his courage, and his heart on full display, as he made first contact in welcoming four astronauts safely back home after their mission around the moon, filled me with immense pride.

“Vlad and I were in contact just hours before and after the recovery mission, and he shared how meaningful it was that his helmet camera footage was approved for release, allowing the world to witness that moment through his eyes. He carries Chelsea with him in everything he does. He even asked me to pass along a message: ‘Tell Ms. Resnek, I never gave up, and I am still not done.’

As both his friend and in my capacity as state representative, I look forward to welcoming Vlad home to Chelsea and celebrating him with the recognition and honors he so greatly deserves.”

DiDomenico said, “It was thrilling to see Vlad Link, a Chelsea native, greeting the crew of Artemis II after its return to Earth on Friday night. Vlad represented our city and state proudly, and I hope his example will be an inspiration for girls and boys across Chelsea who dream of one day becoming a doctor or working for NASA.”