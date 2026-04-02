City Opens Lottery for Affordable Housing Pilot Program        

Special to the Record

The City of Chelsea is excited to announce a new affordable housing pilot program and invites applications for an affordable housing lottery. The lottery is for six three-bedroom apartments within “Chelsea 55,” a multi-family building located at 55 Heard Street that represents Chelsea’s first City-owned and managed residential building. After 55 Heard Street went into receivership in 2025, the City secured authorization from the Board of Assessors and City Council to purchase the building to keep the six-unit 3-bedroom apartment building affordable and prevent displacement by bringing it into Chelsea’s housing stock immediately. “The City made this strategic purchase to ensure Chelsea families can stay in Chelsea—a goal identified hand-in-hand with community members through the public engagement process for Chelsea ¡Pa’Lante, Onward!, our comprehensive master plan,” said City Manager Fidel Maltez. If Chelsea 55 proves successful in providing stable, affordable transitional housing that meets the needs of residents and the City’s budget, the Administration may pursue similar opportunities to purchase additional buildings, helping expand affordable housing options across Chelsea. Applications for the lottery will open on April 1, 2026, and can be submitted online at www.chelseama.gov/chelsea55. Priority will be given to applicants who are current residents, veterans, newly displaced (within the last 24 months), and families. The date of the lottery will soon be announced. Maximum Income Per Household Size (60% AMI Low Income): Household of 3: $89,340 Household of 4: $99,240 Household: $107,220 The building is currently undergoing renovations by the Department of Public Works. With questions about the lottery or the pilot program, please contact Chelsea 3-1-1 at 617-466-4209.