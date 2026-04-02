City Manager Provides Update on Master Planning Process

By Adam Swift

At last week’s city council meeting, City Manager Fidel Maltez provided an update on the ongoing Chelsea ¡Pa’Lante, Onward! comprehensive planning process. “We are actively working in Phase II of the project: visioning, testing, and developing the recommendations that will guide implementation,” stated Maltez. “Over the past months the planning team has incorporated the Steering Committee and community’s feedback into a more focused, simpler plan framework that keeps our original 2040 vision intact: a vibrant Chelsea where families can remain, businesses thrive, and strong community networks help everyone prosper in safe, healthy neighborhoods while the city continues to be a gateway for culture, diversity, and equity.” Maltez said the city has condensed and clarified the plan’s goals into six core themes-Housing; Economic Opportunity; Services & Safety Net; Community Safety; Environmental Justice & Mobility; and Culture & Placemaking. “The goals now include clearer language on affordability, stronger anti-displacement commitments, explicit homeownership pathways, and an across-the-board emphasis on youth opportunity,” Maltez stated. “For each goal we now have a set of strategies that distinguish near-term actions from longer-term policy and investment approaches. For example, housing strategies include zoning updates to enable new housing production, programs to preserve and invest in existing affordable stock, pathways to homeownership, and targeted anti-displacement programs.” Economic strategies emphasize modernizing and leveraging industrial lands to create quality jobs and expand local entrepreneurship, according to Maltez. “The plan frames well-managed growth as a necessary tool to sustain the city’s fiscal health and to fund the services, housing preservation, and public improvements we need,” said Maltez. “Chelsea’s fiscal context, historically low single-family residential tax bills, strong reliance on commercial/industrial property revenue, and high budgetary demands-means new growth can provide essential revenue while we protect residents from displacement.” In the plan, the city has identified four citywide growth strategies including strengthening and linking existing nodes, improving neighborhood connections, leveraging key industrial areas so they can evolve productively, and expanding recreational waterfront access. Priority areas for focused planning and potential transformation include West Chelsea, the Waterfront, Mill Hill Gateway / Forbes, and Creekside areas, according to the city manager. “For each area we will test scenarios ranging from catalytic interventions to carefully managed infill that preserves neighborhood character,” Maltez stated. Public input has been continuous, Maltez said, as the city continues targeted outreach to react to what has been done up to this point. “The next steps are to finalize specific growth scenarios, publish the draft plan for public review, hold follow-up engagement events and Planning Board listening sessions, and prepare the draft plan for formal review and adoption steps,” said Maltez. “We look forward to being in the second half of this work with the community. Further updates will be provided as we advance through the final stages.