Renovations underway at Polonia Park

New play structures, dog park, and more coming soon

The City of Chelsea today announced that construction to renovate Polonia Park began this week and will be closed until further notice. The renovation, which was guided by a robust public engagement process, includes the construction of two new playground structures—one for children aged 2–5 and another for children aged 5–12—as well as a fenced-in dog park, splash pad, shaded picnic area, and additional green space.

This project is funded by a $500,000 PARC grant from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and $200,000 from Chelsea’s Community Preservation Committee (CPC) and is part of the annual park project overseen by the Department of Housing & Community Development.

During the renovation, community members are encouraged to enjoy Chelsea’s other parks. Chelsea boasts 17 parks with playgrounds, which range from neighborhood “tot lots” to larger playgrounds that include jungle gyms, rock climbing structures, and swings. These playgrounds are primarily geared toward children ages 2-12 and their hours of operation are from dawn until dusk.

Chelsea parks with playgrounds include: Bellingham Hill Park, Bosson Playground, Box District Park, Carter Park, Creekside Common Park, Eden Street Park, John Ruiz Park, Judie Dyer Park, Kayem Park, Mace Tot Lot, Mary C. Burke Park, Mary O’Malley Park (DCR), O’Neil Park, Paul A. Dever, Polonia Park, Port Park, Quigley Park, Voke Park, and Washington Park.

Polonia Park is located at 37 Tremont Street between Medford and Beacon Streets. It serves as a community hub for local residents and features green space and recreational areas.

With questions about the renovation project, please contact Sara Han, Planner/Project Manager

for the Department of Housing and Community Development. Han can be reached at [email protected] or 617-466-4183 during City Hall operating hours: Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.