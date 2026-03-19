Chelsea launches new website for applying for permits and licenses

The City of Chelsea has announced it has a new website for submitting permit and license applications with its Public Works and Licensing Departments. The online portal, called “Citizenserve,” is now active at www.chelseama.gov/online-services and replaces the City’s former permitting software for these departments, ClearForms.

Because this is a completely new portal, everyone must create a new account prior to submitting any applications. Instructions for each application will be available to users once an account is created.

Citizenserve gives both the City and its residents the ability to keep track of licenses, permits, and code enforcement activity. Among the special features available to residents is the ability to monitor their permits and licenses with 24/7 access to comments, documents, and other project updates.

“Through this new software, Chelsea residents and people who do business in Chelsea will be able to track their application and react in real time to any needs identified by the City in pursuit of their permit,” said Cheryl Fisher, City Solicitor.

The Licensing and Public Works Departments are the only departments that will use Citizenserve as their application and permitting software.

Applications filed on or before March 12, 2026, using the ClearForms software will be reviewed in that system. ClearForms will be fully shut down beginning June 30, 2026. The City of Chelsea encourages residents to bookmark www.chelseama.gov/online-services.

If there are any questions about the software or if you are experiencing issues, please contact the Chelsea Licensing Department at 617-466-4150.