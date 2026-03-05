Councilors Debate Potential New Fire Station Sites

By Adam Swift

Several city councilors questioned the potential location of a new fire station on Admirals Hill at Monday night’s meeting.

District 6 Councilor Giovanni Recupero introduced a motion last year asking for the city manager to look into the possibility of a new fire station in his district or along the Eastern Avenue corridor.

Last week, City Manager Fidel Maltez provided the council with a letter updating it on the city’s search for a potential location for a new fire station.

“Our Fire Chief and I have been pursuing several options since the Council first tasked us with this search through Council Order 2533 in March 2025,” Maltez wrote. “Since the City does not own any property that could accommodate a fire station, we have reached out to several property owners. We have had very fruitful and positive conversations with Mr. Barry Berman, CEO of Chelsea Jewish Lifecare, regarding a potential collaboration on their property in Admirals Hill.”

Maltez said a new fire station would fit on the property, but that the city would continue to look at other potential sites in Chelsea.

“I’ve been trying for a while to get a fire station, but it always seems to be that it goes to the other end,” said Recupero. “The fire station is needed on my district, and (Precinct 7) Councilor (Manuel) Teshe’s district, which does not have it, and even (Precinct 5) Councilor (Lisa) Santagate’s district, because our area doesn’t have a fire station.”

Recupero said the fire department can already go directly from Broadway to Admirals Hill, but that it is more difficult for fire engines to get quickly to his district.

“That area is the only part of the city that does not have adequate fire protection,” he said.

District 1 Councilor Todd Taylor said he agreed with Recupero, adding that the traffic getting to District 6 can be problematic. He also noted that a new battery storage facility is proposed for Eastern Avenue.

“I’m not the expert, people are telling me it’s safe, but I think it might be prudent to put it, if we are going to put another fire station, to put it over in that vicinity,” Taylor said.

District 8 Councilor Calvin T. Brown noted that conversation is still ongoing about a possible site for an additional fire station in the city. He also noted that the streets can get congested going to Admirals Hill, and that there is a possibility that a fire station could be needed in that area.

Teshe noted that the original request from Recupero was for a new fire station in his district.

“Now it is coming to fruition, but now we are looking at properties expanded throughout the city,” said Teshe.

He said the search should be limited to districts 5, 6, and 7.