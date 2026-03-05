Celebration of Life for Charlie Moore set for March 15 at Revere Elks Lodge

There will be a Celebration of Life for former Chelsea High School baseball star Charles “Charlie” Moore on Sunday, March 15, from 2-6 p.m., at the Revere Lodge of Elks, 198 Shirley Ave., Revere.

Following is a message from Mrs. Cindy Moore:

On November 19, our lives were forever changed with the sudden loss of Charles “Charlie” Moore. Charlie was more than just a family member; he was the heart and soul of our family. His love, strength, and kindness touched everyone he met. He always stood up for those who needed it most and loved with a generosity that was unmatched. As we navigate this difficult time, we want to honor his memory in a way that truly reflects the warmth and goodness he brought into our lives. We are planning a Celebration of Life in mid-March to give everyone who loved Charlie the chance to come together, share memories, and feel the love he left behind. This GoFundMe will help ease the financial burden on his wife during this devastating time. Funds will go toward cremation costs and creating a beautiful event that celebrates the life he so richly lived. Any contribution, no matter the amount, means more than words can express. Thank you for holding our family in your hearts as we learn to navigate this unimaginable loss.

With love and gratitude,

The Moore Family

Donate to Support Charlie Moore’s Celebration of Life, organized by Cindy Moore.