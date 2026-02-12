Chelsea Black Community celebrates 100 years of Black History Month

Chelsea Black Community (CBC) proudly announces its 2026 Black History Month Community Celebration, marking “100 Years of Celebrating Black History Month: A Century of Black History Commemorations.” This milestone year invites reflection on the meaning, impact, and continued importance of Black history commemorations in shaping identity, education, culture, and public understanding over the past century.

At the heart of CBC’s 2026 celebration is the Chelsea Trailblazers Award, which honors excellence, uplifts community leadership, and reminds us that transformational leadership lives right here at home. Chelsea Trailblazers are more than leaders, they are builders. They open doors, expand opportunity, and uplift others through education, faith, safety, public service, culture, and community advocacy.

Presented annually by Chelsea Black Community, the Chelsea Trailblazer Award recognizes individuals who build trust, create access, and help shape a more equitable and connected Chelsea, laying foundations that future generations can continue to build upon. CBC believes it is essential to pause and give thanks to those whose impact is felt every single day, to give flowers while we can still smell them, and to honor the love, care, and commitment poured into this community.

2026 Chelsea Trailblazers Honorees

Anthony “Tony” Martins

Tony’s lifelong commitment to Chelsea and unwavering advocacy for youth impacted by trauma and urban violence have made a lasting difference. Through decades of service as a DYS provider, firefighter, youth sports referee, volunteer, and constant presence at community events, Tony has empowered young people, strengthened the city, and helped shape brighter futures. His tireless dedication has made him a true beacon of hope and leadership in Chelsea.

Pastor Keila Vélez

Pastor Keila’s compassion, care, and people-centered leadership have touched every corner of Chelsea’s beautifully diverse community. Through her ministry, she uplifts families, supports neighbors, and creates inclusive spaces where faith and community truly meet. Her presence continues to strengthen and bless Chelsea, and CBC is deeply grateful for her unwavering service.

Damali Vidot

Damali is celebrated for the strength, courage, and wisdom she brings to Chelsea. As a social, political, and holistic leader, she has been a powerful voice for those too often unheard and a steady guide for those seeking purpose, healing, and service. Even when standing alone, Damali has remained committed to justice, compassion, and collective well-being — a true pillar and trailblazer in the community.

Bea Cravatta

Bea’s vision has helped create vibrant, inclusive cultural and recreational spaces where everyone in Chelsea feels welcomed and valued. Her intentional leadership spans languages, cultures, and traditions — from Kwanzaa to Hanukkah to Three Kings Day and beyond — reflecting the true richness of the community. Her work continues to shape the spirit of Chelsea and inspire CBC’s mission.

Sen. Sal DiDomenico

Senator DiDomenico’s impact on Chelsea extends far beyond policy or title — it is felt in the lives of the people he shows up for every day. Leading with heart, humility, and unwavering commitment, he makes people feel seen, heard, and valued. Known affectionately as “the people’s Senator,” his advocacy and partnership have helped shape Chelsea into the community it is today. CBC proudly honors him for the lasting difference he continues to make.

Community Celebration & Keynote Speaker

CBC invites the entire community to join in celebrating Black History Month throughout February, with a special Community Celebration on February 26.

The evening will feature a keynote address by Rev. Art J. Gordon, a respected faith leader and civic advocate. Rev. Gordon previously served as Senior Advisor to Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley and as Director of Community Engagement in the office of Governor Maura Healey. He currently serves as Pastor of People’s Baptist Church of Boston, the oldest Black church congregation in New England, founded in 1805.

Rev. Gordon is a 2021 Boston New Leaders Council Fellow, a 2024 Public Life Fellow for the Center for Christianity and Public Life, a 2024 American Council on Germany Young Leaders Conference participant, and a recipient of numerous honors, including the 2024 Top Ten Outstanding Young Leaders Award from the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce and the 2025 Black Excellence on the Hill Award.

Join Us

Chelsea Black Community invites residents, partners, families, and friends to take part in this historic month of reflection, recognition, and celebration. Please join us throughout February — and especially on February 26 — as we honor our Chelsea Trailblazers and celebrate 100 years of Black History Month.