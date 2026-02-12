Maltez touts the ‘Chelsea Way’ in State of the City address

The city of Chelsea has faced a number of challenges over the past year, but the state of the city remains strong, City Manager Fidel Maltez said on Monday night.

Maltez delivered the annual State of the City address in the city council chambers to an audience that included the council, school committee, state Senator Sal DiDomenico, state Representative Judith Garcia, and numerous city officials and employees.

“Chelsea is no stranger to challenges: We rebuilt after great fires in 1908 and 1973,” Maltez said. “We emerged from receivership in the 1990s. We came together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year, we faced SNAP cuts, devastating immigration enforcement, and large fires that tested us,” he continued. “Each time, Chelsea came together. We put our egos and differences aside. The Chelsea Way is meeting the moment head on, and doing it together.”

Today, Maltez said the city is seeing federal funding losses.

“We are navigating elevated inflation,” he said. “Municipal costs are at an all-time high. New growth revenue is lower than it has been in over a decade. The pain our people are feeling right now with affordability is real. And I know that together we will meet this moment with resilience, determination, and an unwavering commitment to our community.

“Tonight, I stand before you with a message rooted in that commitment: Chelsea is a City that keeps thriving despite the blows,” he continued. “We are a community where businesses grow, where families put down roots and stay, where our streets are safer, and where our future is financially stable, regardless of the challenges before us.”

In 2026, the city manager said the city is doubling down on economic development and new growth.

“This past year, we secured more than $18 million dollars in grants to invest in our community without increasing the burden on our taxpayers,” Maltez said. “Chelsea Police brought in over $1.2 million for community safety initiatives. Housing and Community Development, led by Ben Cares, secured more than $4.3 million for critical infrastructure improvements.”

Last year, Maltez said the city made a huge investment in public safety by making Engine 4 a permanent company for Chelsea Fire.

“To staff the new engine company, we promoted 1 Captain and 4 Lieutenants and hired 7 new firefighters,” Maltez said. “We are on a multi-year plan to bring total department staffing to 108. Chelsea has not seen an investment like this in our Fire Department since receivership.”

Maltez celebrated the fire department as one of the best in the state.

“In 2025, Firefighter Euclides Barahona was awarded the Firefighter of the Year Award for his heroic actions rescuing three people from a burning building,” said Maltez. “Tonight, we celebrate the heroic work of firefighters from Group 1 who helped rescue a man off the Tobin Bridge. Acting Captain Omar Frometa and State Trooper Rassan Charles, who are here with us tonight, successfully brought him to safety. Thank you, State Trooper Charles. Thank you, Chief Quatieri. Thank you to the Command Staff and Thank you to all our brave firefighters.”

The city manager also highlighted the successes of the police department under Chief Keith Houghton.

“Under Chief Keith Houghton’s leadership, Chelsea experienced meaningful reductions in both arrests and crime,” he said. “Calls for service were reduced by 10 percent. Total arrests have decreased by 13 percent. Violent crime decreased by 16 percent. In 2025, Chelsea Police expanded the HUB model to include youth ages 12 to 17.

“As a result, I’m proud to announce that juvenile arrests have declined by 30 percent.”

Maltez also celebrated the schools under the leadership of Superintendent of Schools Dr. Almi Abeyta.

“We are very proud of the Hooks Elementary School for earning School of Recognition status for outstanding gains, joining the ranks of our Berkowitz Elementary School, which gained state-level recognition in 2024,” Maltez said. “I am also excited to share that more than 400 members of the 2025 graduating class earned scholarships and grants that totaled $9.5 million dollars. This success reflects not only their determination, but the unwavering support of their families, school staff, and our community.”

In 2025, the Chelsea High School Boys Soccer Team won the Greater Boston League championship and Chelsea Public Schools launched a Unified Sports basketball program with the Special Olympics.

“In Chelsea every student belongs,” Maltez said. “Our schools expanded social-emotional learning and deepened collaborations with organizations such as Catie’s Closet to ensure our students and families have essential resources.”

In 2025, Chelsea was named an All-American City for the third time.

“I’d like to thank our dream team who made this win possible, including our hardworking city and school staff, our State Representative, and our community based organizations: La Colaborativa, GreenRoots, the Chelsea Chamber of Commerce, Chelsea Community Cable, Chelsea Record, the Boys & Girls Club, the Chelsea Housing Authority, and The Neighborhood Developers,” Maltez said. “We are excited to announce that we are submitting our application for the 2026 competition. We will continue to show the world what we are building here – a city where innovation meets community, where challenges become opportunities.”

Maltez also touted the financial relief the city has been able to provide to its residents over the past year.

“This past year, we delivered real financial relief to our residents and small businesses through Chelsea Electricity Choice,” he said. “In total, they saved more than $2.2 million dollars. These savings mean money back into the pockets of Chelsea families and small business owners – money they can use for groceries, rent, and running their businesses.

“When the federal government shutdown caused a lapse in SNAP benefits for nearly 10,000 Chelsea residents, we refused to let our community go hungry,” Maltez added. “We worked with our community partners on an immediate and powerful response. In partnership with the United Way, we distributed $165,000 dollars in emergency grants to seven Chelsea community-based organizations. These funds expanded capacity and provided gift cards to give dignity back to our families, and ensured access to food for the holidays.”

Maltez said Chelsea is committed to making affordability part of its growth.

“We have multiple affordable housing projects underway. 170 Cottage Street is now open, and we have two projects at 440 and 375 Broadway,” he said. “These projects will add 160 affordable housing units in Chelsea. And the City purchased 55 Heard Street, a building with six affordable units ideal for families.”

Chelsea is also working closely with Executive Director Paul Nowicki and the Chelsea Housing Authority to redevelop the Prattville site with modern buildings and amenities.

“In January, we opened Chelsea’s first regional emergency warming center to protect our area’s most vulnerable people during the winter months,” Maltez said. “More than 200 individuals have already sought refuge there, and during the recent snow emergency, the center remained open 24 hours a day to ensure everyone had a warm place to stay. Thank you to our Director of Health & Human Services, Tracy Nowicki, who worked closely with Revere and Winthrop, to make this happen.”

Through strong partnerships with Capic, Basement Trybe and Roca, Maltez said Chelsea is investing in its young people using opioid abatement funds.

“We are also making Chelsea a safer and more attractive place to live and work for generations to come with investments in infrastructure,” said Maltez. “In partnership with MassDOT, we completed the Upper Broadway Reconstruction Project, enhancing safety and walkability. We’ve also made significant progress on the Downtown Broadway Project, the biggest beautification and utility reconstruction effort in Chelsea in 50 years.”

The city manager thanked the businesses and residents on Broadway for their patience.

“We know this construction has been challenging,” Maltez said. “That’s why we’re taking a break from construction in 2026. In 2027, we will finish this project. We will beautify the corridor with brand new concrete sidewalks and roadways, install new traffic signals, and make pedestrian safety improvements.”

Maltez said that behind the visible improvements to streets and sidewalks is the dedicated work of the Department of Public Works, led by Commissioner Cate Fox-Lent.

“In 2025, DPW repaved 1.3 miles of roadway and replaced 1.7 miles of sidewalk,” Maltez said. “We replaced 41 lead service lines to provide clean drinking water for our residents. In May, we celebrated the opening of Jaime M. Hernández Park – a space that honors a beloved community member and advances climate resilience in Chelsea.”

In 2025, the city reopened the Garden Cemetery to the public after historic renovations. In September 2025, the city launched RC Link, a new on-demand transit service providing Chelsea and Revere residents with affordable rides throughout the cities.

“Investments like this makes Chelsea more accessible and connected,” Maltez said. “Charlie Giuffrida has made huge strides in growing sports in Chelsea. We have invested over $100,000 in supplies, equipment, and facility improvements. A $30,000 dollar grant from the Play Ball Foundation will expand intramural sports, and we launched a new program with Harlem Lacrosse that places two coaches in our schools at no cost.

“Enrollment is up in all youth sports,” Maltez continued. “Chelsea Pride football alone has doubled in size. We give a huge shout out to the sports leagues and volunteers for making this possible. I’m excited to announce that 440 Broadway will soon become our new Teen Center. The center, which will be operated by the Boys and Girls Club, gives our teens a dedicated space where they can connect, grow, and thrive.”