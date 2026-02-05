City Celebrates 50 Years of Greg’s Service Center

By Adam Swift

The city council celebrated 50 years of local business Greg’s Service Center at its meeting last week.

Many of the councilors thanked Greg and his son Michael Evangelis and their family, along with long-time employees like Bobby Baggs and Italo Bove, for their longtime commitment to providing quality service for the residents of Chelsea.

Gregory Evangelis immigrated to the United States from Greece in 1971, finding work as a mechanic at a small gas station and auto repair shop at 51 Park Street in Chelsea. In 1975, Greg – along with wife Patricia, an elementary school teacher – purchased the business, which – with just two bays and one lift at the time – became Greg’s Service Center.

“While his son, Michael, manages the repair shop and gas station today, Greg – at 80 years old – still shows up every day to help in any way possible,” the resolution stated. “Chelsea is a tight-knit community, and none of this success would have been possible without the loyalty of customers – many of whom have been coming to Greg’s to get their cars repaired since 1975.”

District 6 Councilor Giovanni Recupero said the story of the Evangelis family highlights the power of immigrants coming to live and work in the community.

“I commend all the immigrants that come to our nation to make it better,” said Recupero.

District 5 Councilor Lisa Santagate noted that she and her family have a long history of getting their cars serviced at Greg’s.

“A couple of months ago, you actually helped me with my flat tire, so I just wanted to say thank you again for everything that you do and contribute to the city,” said Councilor-at-Large Kelly Garcia. “As the daughter of a mechanic, the work is not easy.”

Over the course of five decades, District 8 Councilor Calvin T. Brown said the family has maintained a loyal customer base through its service and willingness to help the city.