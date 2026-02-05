Chelsea Calling for Artists to Create Chick Corea Mural Under Tobin Bridge

Special to the Record

Courtesy Photo

The City of Chelsea is inviting artists and artist teams to submit proposals for a new public mural beneath the Tobin Bridge on Everett Avenue as part of the New England’s Foundation for the Arts’ 2025 Making It Public Program.

The project, titled Keys to Chelsea, will honor world-renowned jazz pianist and composer and Chelsea native Armando Anthony “Chick” Corea, and advances the city’s efforts to revitalize underused public spaces through public art. The deadline to apply is Sunday, March 1 at 11:59 p.m.

The mural will replace a previously damaged artwork and transform a highly visible underpass into a welcoming civic gateway connecting Chelsea to neighboring communities. The site is especially significant: Chick Corea grew up in a home that once stood adjacent to the mural location, making this project both a tribute and a homecoming.

The call for proposals is open to artists or artist teams ages 18 and older based in the United States. Preference will be given to artists with ties to Chelsea or experience working in immigrant, working-class, or environmental justice communities. Emerging artists are strongly encouraged to apply.

Artists are encouraged to interpret Chick Corea’s legacy through themes of innovation, excellence, cultural pride, and creativity, while reflecting Chelsea’s diverse, immigrant, and working-class identity. Designs may be abstract or symbolic; a literal portrait is not required.

The mural will be installed on a 50-foot-wide by 13-foot-high retaining wall under the Tobin Bridge on Everett Avenue, between Chestnut Street and Walnut Street. The site experiences heavy pedestrian and vehicular traffic and serves as a key entry point to the city.

Corea was born in Chelsea in 1941 and went on to become a member of Miles Davis’ band in the late 1960s before forming the jazz fusion band Return to Forever. Over the course of his long career, the pianist was nominated for 79 Grammy awards, winning 29 times.

The selected artist or artist team will receive a $12,000 award, inclusive of all project costs including artist fees, materials, insurance, travel, and installation.

Final design and installation are subject to MassDOT review and approval, and the selected artist will enter into a grant agreement with the City of Chelsea.

Applications can be submitted by visiting tinyurl.com/Bridge2Chelsea. Printed applications are also available in the Housing & Community Development Department located at 500 Broadway, Room 101.

Full application details, site images, and project requirements are available at www.chelseaprospers.org/callkeys2chelsea.

Questions can be sent to Delia Harrington, Manager of Arts, Culture & the Creative Economy for the City of Chelsea at [email protected] or 617-466-4103.