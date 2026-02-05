Community Mourns the Loss of Legendary Businessman and Former Chamber President Frank Kowalski Sr.

By Cary Shuman

Frank Kowalski Sr., pictured with his wife, Patricia Kowalski

(right), and their four children, Lauren Dalton, Stacey Gurska,

Lynn Hardy, and Frank Kowalski.

The City of Chelsea is fondly remembering Frank Kowalski Sr., owner of Val’s Flowers and former president of the Chelsea Chamber of Commerce.

Mr. Kowalski, a well-known, lifelong Chelsea resident and graduate of the Chelsea High School Class of 1959, passed away on Jan. 29, 2026. He was 84.

Mr. Kowalski received a heart transplant 27 years ago. According to Stacey Kowalski Gurska, the oldest of four children to Frank and Patricia Kowalski, her father led a vibrant life and inspired others with his story of resilience and strength.

“He got an extra 26 years after his heart transplant,” said Stacey. “He inspired people to live every day to its fullest. He still worked each day to make other people happy and be part of the community and to give back. I’m sure that flower shop made a lot of people feel very happy for weddings, proms, and Mother’s Day, and feel safe for funerals.”

Mr. Kowalski was a hard worker who would travel to the Boston Flower Market in the early morning hours to pick out flowers and load them into his vehicle for the return trip to Val’s Flowers on Broadway (later to its new location at the Parkway Plaza).

“My father taught us a good work ethic,” said Stacey, who is now an-ward-winning teacher at the John Silber Early Childhood Learning Center in Chelsea. “No matter what, you show up, you don’t quit, you persevere. He really supported his family, everything emanating from that little flower shop which delivered in so many ways. It put us through college, it paid for weddings, vacations – that tiny flower shop made its way.”

The four Kowalski children, Stacey, Frank, Lauren, and Lynn, and their cousin, Christine, helped out regularly at the shop, with Stacey and Frank Jr. extending their assistance to Saturdays.

A devoted family man

and provider

Despite Mr. Kowalsk’s busy schedule, he would always be present for family gatherings and his multi-talented children’s extracurricular events.

He was truly a proud dad when his son, Frank Kowalski Jr., became one of Chelsea Little League’s greatest home run hitters for the dynastic Indians, excelled on a Chelsea Americans All-Star team that won the district title, and continued his brilliant career at Malden Catholic and Salem State.

He was equally proud of his daughters’ achievements in academics and business, such as Stacey’s prideful ownership of Best Friends Early Learning Center in Chelsea.

“My father supported my sisters in their schooling and education,” said Stacey. “He was a great husband, family man and provider who was always there for us. He took care of us all.”

His 11 grandchildren continued the family’s tradition of excellence in academics, athletics, and their professions.

“The grandchildren brought my father a lot of happiness,” said Stacey. “And there’s one great-grandson (one-year-old Tyler Michella, son of Dr. Lyndsay Gurska-Michella, who holds a Ph.D. in Biomedical Sciences, and Brian Michella).

A man with varied

hobbies

Stacey said her father enjoyed a number of interests, including fishing, gardening, and landscaping.

“He loved taking care of his property,” said Stacey. “His favorite hobby was racing pigeons, which he acquired from his maternal grandfather. He grew up on Webster Avenue and his grandparents lived in the same house. His grandfather had homing pigeons from Belgium, and he just immediately took to that from him. He just loved animals and he loved training and racing his homing pigeons. He made a lot of friends through the national homing pigeon association.”

Mr. Kowalski also enjoyed going on vacations with his wife and family. “He loved Aruba and lakehouses, anything on the water,” said Stacey.

Alpert: ‘One of the most caring and thoughtful persons I have known’

Allan Alpert said he first met Mr. Kowalski “when I was 10 or 11 years old.”

Alpert recalled that his uncle’s cab office was located across the street [on Broadway] from Val’s Flowers.”

“Guys like Lester Selbovitz, David Charak, and I use to hang around Bellingham Square on a Friday night and go bowling and for pizza, and if they [the Kowalski family] were working in the flower shop, I’d always stop in and say hello to Frank and his parents, Mr. [Val] Kowalski and Mrs. [Leona] Kowalski,” said Alpert. “His sister, Barbara [Lawlor] was also there.It was the old Chelsea family. My father [Julius Alpert] knew Val, and that’s how I got to meet the Kowalskis.”

Alpert said he and Frank Kowalski enjoyed many good times as fellow members of the Chelsea Rotary Club.

“Anytime there was a club fundraiser, Frank was always there to so generously help out, and he served as sergeant-at-arms for two terms,” lauded Alpert. “He was just a great, great Chelsea person, all through and through.”

Alpert said as an adult he became a devoted customer of Val Flowers. “That’s where I bought my flowers for all occasions,” related Alpert. “They had excellent customer service. They were phenomenal. I know Frank would go the Flower Market in Boston at 5 or 6 in the morning picking up the flowers. His work ethic was second to none.”

Alpert recalled a special event when he was the installing officer at a Chelsea Chamber of Commerce dinner when Mr. Kowalski was taking office as president.

“The only officer I didn’t install that night was Frank Kowalski,” said Alpert. “But Val came to me and said, ‘I have a favor to ask.’ I said, ‘Sure, what is it?’ He said, ‘I know you always do the installations, but my son, Frank, is going to be the president and I’m a past president, I’d like to install him.’ I said, ‘Go ahead, it would be my greatest pleasure to have up do it.”

So there Val Kowalski stood in front of the capacity crowd, proud as ever, as he installed his son, Frank Kowalski Sr., as the new president.

Alpert said for 64 years, the Kowalskis and their popular flower shop made a tremendous impact on Chelsea, and that legacy will live on.

“Frank was one of the most caring and thoughtful persons that I’ve known,” said Alpert.

Ash: ‘A man to admire and emulate’

Then City-Manager Jay Ash was one of the presenters when Mr. Kowalski received the Chamber of Commerce’s 2011 Outstanding Citizen of the Year Award. His words then still ring true today as Ash remembers one of Chelsea’s most prominent residents over the past century.

“I have a special place in my heart for the Kowalskis and Val’s Flowers,” said Ash during his remarks at the 2011 event. “To Frank, I want to congratulate you for everything you’ve done for our city. You have certainly set an example for all of us to admire and emulate, and we thank you for the dedication that you have had to our community. And although the doors of Val’s Flowers are closed, we look forward to many more years of celebrating Chelsea with the Kowalskis.”

A final tribute

Councilor-at-Large Leo Robinson said the City Council will observe a moment of silence in tribute to Mr. Kowalski at its next public meeting.

“When a man of the outstanding caliber of Frank Kowalski leaves us, you remember and appreciate the respectful place that Val’s held in our hearts with their flowers for both joyous and solemn occasions – but we, as a city, have lost a tremendous connection to our glorious past,” said Robinson. “Frank Kowalski was an outstanding gentleman who will be missed by all. I offer my condolences to his family, and I also extend my gratitude to them for all the joy, kindness, and selfless contributions that Frank Kowalski Sr. brought to the residents of our city.”