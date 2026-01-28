New Snow Parking ban Procedure in Effect for Major Storm

By Adam Swift

Broadway and Gerrish Avenue were being cleared of snow piles blocking the traffic view for motorists.

The city of Chelsea got a big workout for the implementation of its new snow parking ban procedures.

Nearly two feet of snow fell over the region from Sunday into Monday, and Chelsea’s snow parking ban extended from late Sunday morning into early Tuesday morning.

The new snow ban parking procedure went into effect on Jan. 1. Only vehicles parked on the even side of each of the emergency arteries during a snow parking ban will be required to move.

During even numbered years, the snow parking ban will only apply to vehicles parked on the even side of the street and vehicles on the odd side of the street can remain in place, stated City Manager Fidel Maltez late last year. In odd-numbered years, like 2027, the ban will apply to vehicles on the odd side of the street and vehicles will be permitted to park on the even side.

“This year, we made the decision to implement a parking ban on only one side of arterial streets,” Maltez said on Monday evening. “This approach was intended to balance the operational needs of Public Works to effectively clear our streets while still providing residents with parking options. We will continue to evaluate this change throughout the winter season and determine whether it is a practice we want to continue in the future. We thank residents for adhering to the parking ban.”

In the aftermath of the storm, Maltez said he wanted to extend his sincere gratitude to the Department of Public Works, Chelsea Police Department, Chelsea Fire Department, and Chelsea 911 for their tremendous efforts in responding to Winter Storm Fern.

“This was the largest storm our region has experienced in the past five years, and it presented significant challenges for our City,” Maltez said. “The professionalism, coordination, and dedication shown by our first responders and public works staff throughout this event exemplify their deep commitment to keeping Chelsea safe.”

The city manager also thanked residents for their patience and for prioritizing safety during the storm.

“A storm of this magnitude takes time to respond to, particularly in a dense city like Chelsea, where space to store snow is extremely limited and snow removal often results in vehicles being plowed in,” Maltez said. “As we continue the work of reopening the city, we ask for your continued patience and support. I also encourage residents to look out for one another—especially our seniors and neighbors who may need extra assistance. Please take a moment to check in on those around you and help ensure that everyone remains safe.”