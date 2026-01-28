City to Consider Zoning Overlay District for Market Basket Area

By Adam Swift

There was a major focus on zoning and development set to go for this week’s city council meeting.

The regular Monday night meeting was moved to Wednesday because of the winter storm that hit the region.

In addition to a proposed smart growth overlay district in Prattville, City Manager Fidel Maltez requested the council hold a subcommittee on conference meeting to review the West Chelsea Mixed Use Overlay District.

“This is a new zoning overlay district surrounding the Commuter Rail Station, including the Market Basket Plaza and the current site of Bunker Hill Community College,” said Maltez. “A presentation, including the boundaries of the proposed district, is included for your review. This overlay district encourages the City’s long-term growth, housing needs, economic vitality, and environmental resilience.”

The area is referenced as “West Chelsea” in the city’s master plan conversations, and Maltez said it represents one of Chelsea’s most significant opportunities for growth.

“Historically underutilized, the area can evolve into a vibrant, mixed-use district that supports new housing, jobs, and educational uses,” Maltez stated. “The West Chelsea Mixed Use Zoning Overlay District encourages mixed-use, transit-oriented development. Our Administration has been engaged with property owners within the District for several months, and we have incorporated their feedback into the zoning language.”

The city manager said the administration is engaging community partners to ensure the zoning language is grounded in community voices.

“We are also ensuring our Planning Board has a strong input in the City’s vision for this district,” Maltez stated. “We want to ensure the City Council is fully briefed and has an opportunity to review the zoning proposal before it is formally submitted for adoption. We look forward to reviewing this proposal further during a Subcommittee of the City Council.”

Maltez said the administration will work closely with the council to best position West Chelsea, and Chelsea as a whole, for growth.