City Manager Provides Update on CPC Funding

By Adam Swift

At last week’s city council meeting, City Manager Fidel Maltez responded to a council request for an update on Community Preservation Act funding.

Between November 2024 and November 2025, the Community Preservation Committee reviewed and recommended a total of 17 projects for CPA funding, representing an overall investment of $2,220,053 in the City of Chelsea, Maltez said.

“These recommendations support a broad range of community priorities, including affordable housing initiatives, historic preservation efforts, and open space and recreational improvements across the city,” Maltez stated. “The recommended projects reflect the City Council’s commitment to preserving Chelsea’s historic and cultural assets, expanding housing stability, and enhancing public spaces for residents. Collectively, these investments will have a lasting and meaningful impact on the quality of life in our community.”

On behalf of the administration, Maltez thanked the council for its continued leadership and support for affordable housing initiatives, historic preservation efforts, and open space efforts.

“Your dedication to strengthening Chelsea’s neighborhoods and investing in our residents is deeply appreciated,” Maltez stated.

Chelsea voters approved the CPA in 2016. The CPA imposes a 1.5-percent surcharge on residential and commercial properties, with exemptions for low- and moderate-income homeowners. The Community Preservation Committee (CPC) recommends using those funds for grant projects for housing, open space, or historical preservation.

The city council can affirm, reject, or lower the grant amounts recommended by the CPC.

Among the projects listed by Maltez that have been approved over the last year and change include:

Skate Park at Mystic River Overlook Park for $70,000

Sunflower Garden Project for $72,620 CP25-03 Chelsea Black Heritage Walking Tour and Trail for $70,000

Governor Bellingham Cary House Envelope Preservation Project for $215,000

Preservation Restriction Research for Temple Emmanuel for $20,000

Lewis H. Latimer Archive and the Preservation of the Lewis Latimer Society Holdings for $75,000

41-43 Orange St, Chelsea for $200,000 CP25-08 375 Broadway for $200,000

La Colaborativa Emergency Housing Voucher Program for $100,000

Polonia Park for $200,000

The Quinn Residences for $200,000

The Neighborhood Developers Top Off Rental Assistance for $100,000

Walnut Street Synagogue for $197,433

Stitching Against the Heat for $50,000

Creekside Commons Park Rehab and Renovation for $200,000

Fitzpatrick Prattville Predevelopment for $200,000

TND Top Off Rental Assistance for $50,000

At a meeting last December, District 6 Councilor Giovanni Recupero said he was concerned that the same organizations in the city tend to benefit from the CPA funding.